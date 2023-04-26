KUALA LUMPUR — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has today accused Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration of banking on the religious card by hosting several Madani Malaysia Aidilfitri open houses nationwide, claiming the government has tarnished the religious celebration with such events.

The pact’s chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan argued that the accusations that PN is “riding on religion” could instead be levelled at Anwar’s government for hosting the state-level open houses ahead of the upcoming state elections instead of leaving them to the state governments.

“It will certainly not contribute to good relations and mutual trust between the two parties,” he said in a statement, referring to the federal and state government.

“This situation is certainly not beneficial to the people and the country, as well as efforts to create a strong and mutually sound federation.”

He was responding to the federal government’s decision to hold Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration ceremonies for six states in the Peninsular, starting on April 29 in Kedah and scheduled to end on May 14 in Selangor.

The celebrations are scheduled to be held in Penang (May 6); Negeri Sembilan (May 7); Kelantan (May 12) and Terengganu (May 13).

Takiyuddin, who is also the PN deputy secretary-general, expressed the decision to hold the celebrations as a surprise and said it is clearly excessive and outrageous.

He added that it is done very conspicuously and not worthy of being defended.

“PN also believes that this kind of excessive Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration is contrary to Putrajaya’s policy and commitment to save funds in order to strengthen the country’s financial position, which is allegedly burdened with debt, mismanagement and wastage by the previous government.

“This is as stated by the prime minister in Parliament that the government’s debt and liabilities are now as much as RM1.5 trillion or about 82 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product,” he said.

Takiyuddin said Anwar often boasts that the main step taken by the government under his leadership is to improve its governance.

He added that a large amount of government funds are lost following mismanagement, weaknesses and leakages that cause the country’s debt to be higher than economic growth.

“Words will only bring meaning and impact if they are followed by the same steps and actions, not the other way around,” he explained.

Takiyuddin, a former federal minister during the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin administration, added that PN is also concerned about the possibility of abuse in government agencies and machinery in the organisation of these celebrations because its political motives can no longer be hidden.

Therefore, he said the federal government needs to guarantee that it will not occur, besides ensuring that all promises and pledges on abuse of power and management weaknesses are not just lip service.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the provision of food such as ketupat and lemang as well as satay at the open houses does not involve excessive costs.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said PN was still disappointed by the unprofessional decision regarding the TV3 television station which canceled the Opposition bloc’s Hari Raya takbir slot which was scheduled to be broadcasted at 10.20pm on April 21.

“In an email sent about five minutes before the ‘takbir’ was scheduled to be broadcasted, TV3 informed that the decision made was due to a technical issue and promised to return the payment made,” he said. MM

Saifuddin assures PM’s Raya open house events not a waste of money

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says the Malaysia Madani Raya open house events to be held in six states will allow Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to meet the people. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, April 25, 2023.

THE Malaysia Madani Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house with the prime minister slated to be held in six states starting with Kedah on April 29 will not be a waste. Instead, it is an effort to fete the people in conjunction with the Raya festivities.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the cost of providing food such as ketupat and lemang as well as satay at the open house events will not be excessive. “Why would we be so calculative about having open house events to celebrate Raya with the people? That ketupat and lemang will not cost that much. I don’t see any issue… how would it be a waste? “Other than lemang, ketupat and satay, there will also be booths serving cendol and ais kacang, and they are not that expensive. Insya-Allah, it won’t be a waste,” he said at a press conference after attending Raya celebrations at the General Operations Force tactical base in Bukit Kayu Hitam today. Saifuddin said this in response to a report quoting Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor as saying that the open house events were part of programmes held in view of the state elections and should have not been organised. Sanusi was also quoted as saying the programmes would incur high costs and this runs contrary to the federal government’s austerity drive. He also proposed for it to be held only in Putrajaya as was practised previous years. This year’s open house events are set to be held in Kedah on April 29, Penang (May 6), Negri Sembilan (May 7), Kelantan (May 12), Terengganu (May 13) and Selangor (May 14). Saifuddin, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general, said the events are meant to be election campaign programmes, but for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to meet with the people. He said the PAS-led Kedah government and all people, including Sanusi, are welcome to attend the open house on April 29. Saifuddin also said the seat distribution talks between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the elections in the six states are running smoothly. “There is no problem in the negotiation process. I can say that it’s progressing well.” – Bernama

MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA

