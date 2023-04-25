BOMBSHELL – 9/11 PLANNED IN KUALA LUMPUR? – AMID SHOCK EXPOSE THAT 9/11 PILOTS WERE CIA AGENTS – ‘THEY ATTENDED AN AL QAEDA GATHERING IN KL JUST DAYS PRIOR TO THEIR ARRIVAL, WHERE IMPORTANT DECISIONS REGARDING THE 9/11 ATTACKS ARE THOUGHT TO HAVE BEEN MADE’

They attended an Al Qaeda gathering in Kuala Lumpur just days prior to their arrival, where important decisions regarding the 9/11 attacks are thought to have been made.

9/11 pilots who rammed planes into Twin Towers were CIA agents?

Activities of Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar in the 18 months preceding the day of 9/11 attacks are one of the numerous persistent mysteries that have not yet been fully clarified more than 20 years later.

Despite being repeatedly recognised by the CIA and NSA as potential Al Qaeda terrorists prior to their arrival into the US in January 2000, the pair entered the country on multiple-entry visas, documents revealed.

They attended an Al Qaeda gathering in Kuala Lumpur just days prior to their arrival, where important decisions regarding the 9/11 attacks are thought to have been made.

The CIA’s Alec Station, a special unit set up to follow Osama bin Laden, requested that Malaysian authorities discreetly picture and record the meeting. Oddly, no audio was recorded.

My Comments :

Oddly, no audio was recorded.

Really? No audio was recorded?

How many of you believe that ‘no audio was recorded‘? Sila angkat tangan.

If they were able to put cameras to record the Al Qaeda boys’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur in 2000 surely there must have been audio as well. Unless it was ‘video only’ cameras Made in Balakong.

I suspect the Al Qaeda boys mentioned names of people in their meetings. And I am guessing there were names mentioned which could potentially embarass some people. Or some countries. So the audio went quiet.

This is what happens when you hang out with the low life. This is what happens when you allow all sorts of religious extremists and religious terrorists into the country.

The Al Qaeda 9-11 terrorists not only ‘transited’ through KL but obviously used Malaysia as a base to do their terrorist planning.

Indonesia’s JI terrorist chiefs Abu Bakar Bashir and Abdullah Sungkar were given Permanent Residency in Malaysia and lived here for more than 10 years from the late 1980s till 1999.

In 1999 Abu Bakar Ba’asyir returned to Indonesia, however, both he and Abdullah Sungkar gained from their exile in Malaysia because they met leading Islamists and they both understood the need for a collective approach in order to spread Islamic rule.

Who the hell were those ‘leading Islamists’ that those two terrorist kepalas met in Malaysia before 1999?

Then those Moro fellows were given ‘asylum’ here in Malaysia.

Those folks from south Thailand are here until today.

The worst case was when that ISIS-mentor Indian goat was given Police outriders to move around the place. And he also has permanent residence status in Malaysia.

Then the Police arrested NINE ISIS terrorists in Perlis and deported them. (Kalau depa bukan terrorist habis pasai apa depa kena halau keluar dari negeri kita?) Those NINE ISIS terrorists had been staying here enjoying free food, board and lodging. Banyak cantik.

So this is also our country. So many religious psychos and terrorists found refuge and welcome here.

I have a suggestion. There are so many more psycho crazy terrorists around the world. Somalia has the al Shabab terrorists. Nigeria has the Boko Haram. Sudan has the Salafi Janjaweed (‘ganja weed’ – percaya tak? Thats how they got their name.)

So how? Boleh kasi PR kah?

Tak mahu? Eleh . . tiba-tiba shy-shy pula.

Macam malam pertama jadi s_ndal.

