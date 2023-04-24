BOMBSHELL – AS AGONG SHOWS HIS SATISFACTION WITH UNITY GOVT BY PERSONALLY SERVING ANWAR A HELPING FROM THE RAYA BUFFET – THE ‘STUPIDOS’ & THE ‘SOUR GRAPES’ EXPLODE WITH JEALOUSY – NOW MAHATHIR CAMP CLAIMS ‘RAHMAH’ CONCEPT NOT ANWAR’S IDEA BUT ACTUALLY WAS MAHATHIR’S – AND EVEN MORE SHOCKING! THE WIFE OF BERSATU’S SAIFUDDIN ABDULLAH, WHO HIMSELF WAS A PRETTY LOUSY FOREIGN MINISTER, ACTUALLY HECKLES NIK NAZMI FOR BRINGING HIS KIDS TO AGONG’S OPEN HOUSE – HOW BITC*Y IS THAT? DIDN’T SAIFUDDIN TEACH HER ANY PROTOCOLS? – SOMETIMES A BIT OF CLASS & SOME GRACIOUS MANNERS ARE MORE SUITABLE, CERTAINLY NOT MARKET TALK LIKE ‘WAH! (YOU) BROUGHT YOUR KIDS TO ISTANA NEGARA…’ – YES, AH! SO WHAT, AH!
Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) has accused the Anwar Ibrahim administration of appropriating the “Gagasan Rahmah” (Rahmah concept) introduced by Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
In a statement today, GTA deputy information chief Mahdzir Ibrahim said Mahathir introduced “Gagasan Rahmah” on Feb 16, 2020, during a speech in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.
“On Oct 25, 2019, the government agreed that ‘Gagasan Rahmah’ will be the government’s model for Islamic governance… It is universal, inclusive, transparent and suitable for Malaysia’s multicultural society.
“We believe that this will produce a positive impact on Malaysia and its people (because) it will improve social welfare, prosperity and the harmony of multi-ethnic and multi-religious communities,” said Mahathir, as cited by Mahdzir.
Mahdzir argued that “Gagasan Rahmah” was tied to Mahathir-era “Wawasan Kemakmuran Bersama 2030” (Shared Prosperity Vision 2030), which was stopped being used by Putrajaya after Mahathir resigned in 2020.
He explained that “Gagasan Rahmah” was an administrative approach but the government was merely using it as a branding exercise – similar to the 1Malaysia concept during the Najib Abdul Razak era.
“Pakatan Harapan is taking inspiration from the ‘Kita boleh’ (slogan of the past). There’s nothing wrong with copying and pasting but the narrative has to be set right.
“‘Rahmah’ is currently being depicted as Anwar’s ‘idea’ based on the Madani concept. To me, this is extreme and shameless intellectual dishonesty,” said Mahdzir.
The ‘Rahmah’ (benevolent or merciful) branding has been used for various government programmes of late, most notably the Menu Rahmah scheme where food outlets are encouraged to sell a healthy meal for RM5.
The most recent example of the “Rahmah” branding was toll charges exemption on highways, on April 21 and April 24, in conjunction with Hari Raya. MKINI
Ex-minister’s wife heckles Nik Nazmi for bringing kids to king’s Raya do
Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was questioned by a spouse of a former cabinet minister for bringing his children to Istana Negara.
The question was posed by Norlin Shamsul Bahri, the spouse of multi-term cabinet minister Saifuddin Abdullah, who is now a Bersatu politician after stints in Umno and PKR.
“Wah. (You) brought your kids to Istana Negara for an official function. Don’t you know protocol Mr Minister?” wrote Norlin as a comment on a photograph posted by Nik Nazmi (above) on his Instagram account.
“The invitation from the palace instructed us to bring my wife, children, and grandchildren.
“I don’t have grandchildren so I brought my children and wife,” he replied.
The event hosted by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was known as the “Majlis Ramah Mesra Aidilfitri” held at the Dewan Santapan Utama at Istana Negara.
The event was attended by some 2,000 people, including several cabinet ministers, foreign dignitaries, and notable figures from the business community, among others.
Several netizens also pointed out to Norlin that photographs on Istana Negara’s Facebook page showed that there were plenty of other children at the event.
Reporters who received the invitation confirmed that their children were also invited. MKINI
