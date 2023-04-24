Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) has accused the Anwar Ibrahim administration of appropriating the “Gagasan Rahmah” (Rahmah concept) introduced by Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a statement today, GTA deputy information chief Mahdzir Ibrahim said Mahathir introduced “Gagasan Rahmah” on Feb 16, 2020, during a speech in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“On Oct 25, 2019, the government agreed that ‘Gagasan Rahmah’ will be the government’s model for Islamic governance… It is universal, inclusive, transparent and suitable for Malaysia’s multicultural society.

“We believe that this will produce a positive impact on Malaysia and its people (because) it will improve social welfare, prosperity and the harmony of multi-ethnic and multi-religious communities,” said Mahathir, as cited by Mahdzir.

Mahdzir argued that “Gagasan Rahmah” was tied to Mahathir-era “Wawasan Kemakmuran Bersama 2030” (Shared Prosperity Vision 2030), which was stopped being used by Putrajaya after Mahathir resigned in 2020.

He explained that “Gagasan Rahmah” was an administrative approach but the government was merely using it as a branding exercise – similar to the 1Malaysia concept during the Najib Abdul Razak era.

“Pakatan Harapan is taking inspiration from the ‘Kita boleh’ (slogan of the past). There’s nothing wrong with copying and pasting but the narrative has to be set right.

“‘Rahmah’ is currently being depicted as Anwar’s ‘idea’ based on the Madani concept. To me, this is extreme and shameless intellectual dishonesty,” said Mahdzir.

The ‘Rahmah’ (benevolent or merciful) branding has been used for various government programmes of late, most notably the Menu Rahmah scheme where food outlets are encouraged to sell a healthy meal for RM5.

The most recent example of the “Rahmah” branding was toll charges exemption on highways, on April 21 and April 24, in conjunction with Hari Raya. MKINI