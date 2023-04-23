HOW STUPID! UKRAINE MAY NOT EVEN BE A SOVEREIGN STATE – CHINA POINTS OUT THE LEGAL STATUS OF FORMER USSR REPUBLICS IS NOT EVEN ‘CONCRETE’ – YET FOOLISH BIDEN & HIS EUROPEAN LAPDOGS RUSHED TO POKE WAR – THINKING KIEV COULD BE THEIR GOLDMINE BUT INSTEAD TURNED OUT TO BE THEIR DOOM – NO WONDER BIDEN’S RATING PLUNGED TO LOWEST LEVEL AGAIN – EVEN AS HIS REGIME CONFIRMS HE’S WILLING TO DAMAGE HIS OWN U.S. ECONOMY JUST TO ‘COUNTER’ CHINA & RUSSIA
China questions sovereignty of ex-Soviet states
China’s ambassador to France has called into question the sovereignty of Ukraine and other former Soviet republics, suggesting that their hazy status under international law makes it difficult to resolve conflicts over disputed territories such as Crimea.
“Even these countries of the former Soviet Union don’t have effective status in international law because there is no international agreement to make their status as a sovereign country concrete,” Ambassador Lu Shaye said on Saturday in an interview with French broadcaster LCI.
Asked by Swiss journalist Darius Rochebin whether Crimea is Ukrainian territory, Lu said, “It depends on how you perceive the problem . . . . It’s not that simple.”
Rochebin tried to correct his guest, saying, “Sorry, according to international law, you know it’s Ukraine. Under international law, you can argue it, you can dispute it, but this is Ukraine.” Lu replied, “Crimea was originally part of Russia, wasn’t it? It was [Soviet leader Nikita] Khrushchev who gave Crimea to Ukraine in the Soviet Union.”
Pressed again on the peninsula’s status, the Chinese diplomat said, “Now, we must not quarrel about this kind of problem again. Now, the most urgent thing is to stop, to cease fire, to stop.”
Chinese officials have tried to maintain a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, resisting pressure from the US and other Western powers to join in condemning Moscow and imposing sanctions. Beijing, which proposed a 12-point peace plan in February, has emphasized the need to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine and work toward a diplomatic solution that accounts for the security concerns of all parties involved.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has vowed to recapture all of his country’s territory, including Crimea – a goal that most of Kiev’s Western backers don’t see as realistic. Residents of the peninsula voted overwhelmingly for Crimea to become part of Russia in 2014, following a US-backed overthrow of Ukraine’s elected government.
Asked about the importance of territorial integrity from Kiev’s point of view, Lu again pointed to the historical complexity of the issue, saying, “There are enduring problems, aren’t there, about their conflict, their problem? It’s so easy to say in one word. If you have any problems, you can talk about it together.” RT
Biden Willing to Damage US Economy to ‘Counter China’ – Yellen
President Joe Biden will stop at nothing to protect America against security threats posed by China, even if it means damaging the US economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has claimed.
“National security is of paramount importance in our relationship with China,” Yellen said during a speech in Washington in Wednesday. She gave the example of blocking China from obtaining certain technologies, adding, “We will not compromise on these concerns, even when they force trade-offs with our economic interests.”
Yellen accused China of “unfair” economic practices and of “taking a more confrontational posture” toward the US and its allies in recent years. Washington has a “broad set of tools” to deal with security threats from China, she added, such as export controls and sanctions against entities that provide support to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
The Treasury Department has sanctions authorities to address threats related to cybersecurity and China’s military-civil fusion,” Yellen said. “We also carefully review foreign investments in the United States for national security risks and take necessary actions to address any such risks. And we are considering a program to restrict certain US outbound investments in specific sensitive technologies with significant national security implications.”
The Biden administration has already taken steps to block Chinese companies from securing advanced semiconductor technologies, such as restricting exports of chip-making equipment. Yellen insisted that Washington doesn’t take such actions to gain an economic advantage or to stifle China’s growth and modernization.
Yellen also scolded China for alleged human rights abuses and alleged “no limits” support for Russia amid the Ukraine crisis. She warned that consequences would be severe if China provided material support or helped Russia evade sanctions, and she added that the US would use its “tools” to deter human rights abuses.
“Like national security, we will not compromise on the protection of human rights,” Yellen said. “This principle is foundational to how we engage with the world.”
Beijing has balked at US accusations, suggesting that Washington should “make more effort in solving its own human rights problems.” Chinese leaders also have faulted Washington for a “Cold War mentality” in which Beijing is demonized as a security threat as Biden’s administration tries to contain its economic progress.
“Containment and suppression will not make America great again, nor will it stop China from moving towards national rejuvenation,” Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told reporters last month.
Yellen admitted earlier this week that Washington’s use of its leverage over the global financial system to sanction other countries could diminish the role of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Asked about “weaponization” of the US currency, she told CNN that such tactics “could undermine the hegemony of the dollar.” RT
Less than 50% of Democrats want Biden to run in 2024 – poll
Less than 50% of Democrats believe Joe Biden should run for the Oval Office for a second term, a new poll has indicated. However, the majority of Democratic respondents said they would still back the incumbent if he’s nominated for the presidential race in 2024.
On Friday, the Associated Press published the results of a survey it carried out among 1,230 adults between April 13 and April 17.
Only 47% of Democratic voters said they wanted Biden to run for president again, with that number notably lower among younger demographics. Only 25% of Democratic respondents under the age of 45 would definitely support him, AP reported.
However, some 81% of Democrats said they would at least probably vote for Biden if he won the nomination. According to the survey, while 78% of Democrats approve of the president’s performance, this figure is only 42% among the general population.
A total of 56% of Americans said they would be unlikely to support Biden in a general election, the survey revealed, while only 26% want to see the current president run for a second term.
Biden’s advanced age – he would be 82 on election day in 2024, and 86 at the end of a hypothetical second term – is among the main concerns voiced by Democrats in the poll.
One respondent admitted that, while she likes Biden and what he has achieved during his time in office, “he’s just so old.”
Another expressed concern that the president may be “lacking the up-to-date knowledge of what needs to be done.”
Biden is already the oldest president in US history.
Speaking to the press last Friday while on a visit to Ireland, Biden said: “I told you my plan is to run again,” adding that he had “already made that calculus.” The Democrat promised to “announce it relatively soon.”
In its report on Friday, AP, citing anonymous sources, claimed the president may do that on Tuesday, April 25 — four years to the day since he entered the 2020 race.
White House physician Kevin O’Connor declared Biden “fit for duty” following a series of medical tests back in February.
If he does officially announce his candidacy, it is quite likely that Biden will face off with Republican Donald Trump again in 2024. The former president joined the race for the Republican nomination last November. RT
