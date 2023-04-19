WHAT! NOT YET 6 MONTHS & BRITISH PM RISHI SUNAK ALREADY UNDER ETHICS INVESTIGATION – FOR FAILING TO MENTION WIFE’S SHARES IN CHILDCARE COMPANY SET TO BENEFIT FROM US$5BIL FUNDING BOOST

British PM under ethics investigation

Rishi Sunak allegedly failed to mention his wife’s shares in a childcare company

On Monday, Sunak’s name was added to a list of politicians being investigated by Commissioner Daniel Greenberg, who said the probe was initiated last Thursday.

The case relates to an incident last month in which Sunak announced a £4 billion ($5 billion) funding boost for childcare. The scheme would see people paid bonuses to become childminders, with those entering the profession through a private agency paid double.

When asked by MPs why the policy favored private firms, Sunak did not mention that his wife, Akshata Murty, holds 20,000 shares in Koru Kids, a private childminding agency. Koru Kids is one of six such agencies listed on the government’s website as beneficiaries of the new scheme.

Read more

Sunak’s office insists that he did nothing wrong, and that he declared his interest in Koru Kids to the Cabinet Office in writing before his questioning last month. However, the code of conduct cited by Greenberg states that MPs “must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the house or its committees,” including verbal ones.

Murty is the daughter of billionaire Indian tech mogul Narayana Murthy. According to the Sunday Times, she and Sunak have a combined wealth of $830 million, making them the richest ever couple to reside in Downing Street.

RT.COM

.