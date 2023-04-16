ON THE WAY HOME, BRAZIL’S LULA SENDS BIDEN & EUROPE ANOTHER BLACK EYE – TELLS U.S. TO STOP ‘ENCOURAGING WAR’ IN UKRAINE – WHILE GERMANY’S GREENHORN FOREIGN MINISTER BAERBOCK, ALSO IN BEIJING AT THE SAME TIME, PRETENDS NOT TO HEAR THE WELL-RESPECTED LULA – FALLING PROMPTLY INTO THE NEXT TRAP SHE FOOLISHLY SETS FOR HERSELF – AS CHINA’S DISTINGUISHED TOP DIPLOMAT WANG YI TEACHES HER THE NEXT LESSON IN THE ART OF FINESSE – IF AS BAERBOCK THREATENS, ANY CHINESE MILITARY ESCALATION OVER TAIWAN WOULD BE A ‘HORROR SCENARIO FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD & HAVE INEVITABLE REPERCUSSIONS IN EUROPE’ – SURELY THEN, GERMANY WOULD SUPPORT ‘PEACEFUL REUNIFICATION’ OF CHINA & TAIWAN – JUST AS HOW CHINA IN THE PAST BACKED THE REUNIFICATION OF EAST & WEST GERMANY! CHECKMATE & SLINK OFF, BAERBOCK! – THE PROBLEM IS, EU HAS TOO MANY OF THESE ‘FAKE MEN’ LIKE BAERBOCK, VAN DER LEYEN, LIZ TRUSS, SANNA MARIN, ALL TRYING TO SHOW BIDEN THEY HAVE THE ‘MALE HORMONES’ NEEDED TO SUIT WASHINGTON’S EVERY PROXY NEED – & ARE MORE ‘MACHO’ THAN THE LIKES OF MACRON TO FILL THE JOB OF U.S. FAVORITE LAPDOG! – SADLY, UNLIKE ‘MINI’ MACRON, THEY CANNOT EVEN SEE THE FOREST FOR THE TREES!
The United States and its allies should focus on promoting peace instead of fueling the Ukraine conflict by arming Kiev, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said on Saturday as he concluded a state visit to China, his country’s primary trading partner.
“The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace,” Lula told reporters in Beijing. “The European Union needs to start talking about peace.”
He added that, in doing so, world leaders might be able to “convince” both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky that “peace is in the interest of the whole world.”
In contrast to many Western nations, neither Brazil nor China has imposed sanctions on Moscow following the onset of the conflict in Ukraine last year.
Prior to the trip, Lula, the left-wing leader who returned as Brazilian president after succeeding Jair Bolsonaro at the start of this year, had sought to position himself as part of a group that could mediate in the conflict. He did not, however, elaborate on the nature of any such talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping following their meeting on Friday.
CNN reported earlier this week that Beijing had requested the removal of issues surrounding Ukraine from the list of topics to be discussed by the two leaders.
“It is important to have patience,” Lula suggested on Saturday, “But above all, it is necessary to convince the countries that are supplying weapons, encouraging the war, to stop.”
China has been a key trading partner for Brazil since 2009. In 2022 alone, Beijing imported close to $90 billion worth of Brazilian commodities such as soy, iron ore and petrol. Brazil is also the largest single market for Chinese products on the South American continent.
Lula’s comments on Ukraine, as well as the strengthening of economic ties with Beijing, are likely to draw the attention of Washington, with whom Brasilia has sought a closer relationship under his rule. In February, he met with US President Joe Biden in the White House, where they primarily discussed efforts to combat climate change and combat anti-democratic extremism. RT
China says it ‘hopes and believes’ Germany will support its ‘peaceful reunification’ with Taiwan
The German foreign minister said that a military escalation from China to take control of Taiwan would be a ‘horror scenario for the entire world’
Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, made the comments in a statement shared by the Chinese foreign ministry on Saturday, stating that he “hopes and believes” the European country will support its “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan.
During a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in China, Wang said that China once supported the reunification of Germany.
“To maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait, it is necessary to firmly oppose separatist activities related to ‘Taiwan independence’,” Wang said.
Wang added that Taiwan’s “return to China” was an important part of the post-World War II international order.
Baerbock said on Friday that any attempt from China to gain control of Taiwan would come with serious repercussions for Europe.
“A military escalation in the Taiwan Strait, through which … 50% of world trade goes every day, would be a horror scenario for the entire world,” said Baerbock.
Baerbock added that any potential military escalation would have “inevitable repercussions” for interests in Europe.
Her comments are seemingly at odds with what President Emmanuel Macron said following a trip to China on Sunday, urging Europe to avoid following the “American rhythm” on Taiwan.
“We don’t want to get into a bloc versus bloc logic,” Macron said during an interview with Les Echo, adding that Europe “should not be caught up in a disordering of the world and crises that aren’t ours.”
“The question asked of us Europeans is the following: is it in our interest for there to be acceleration on the topic of Taiwan? No. The worst thing we Europeans could do would be to be followers on this topic and to adapt to the American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction,” Macron said. “Why should we go at a rhythm chosen by someone else?”