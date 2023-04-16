UMNO START ALL THEIR THUGGISH, PSY-WAR GAMES – AMID ALLEGED BID BY ZAHID & NAJIB TO ‘BLACKMAIL’ THEIR WAY OUT OF CORRUPTION PUNISHMENT – LABUAN DVISION LEADERS START WAVE OF ‘AKU JANJI’ LOYALTY PLEDGE TO UMNO – BUT WILL ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR BUCKLE & TAKE FRIGHT?

Labuan Umno leaders sign loyalty pledge

LABUAN — All Labuan Umno division leaders have signed an ‘Aku Janji’ (letter of undertaking) as proof of loyalty to the party.

Labuan Umno chief Datuk Mohd Rafi Alli Hassan said it was in line with the Umno central leadership’s directive for all party leaders to show their loyalty.

“The signing of a letter of undertaking was not done in the past, and this is a crucial time for all the party leaders to show their full commitment and loyalty to the party. As we know, there have been many cases of Umno leaders, for instance in Sabah, who have ‘jumped ship’ after viewing opportunities in other political parties…

“This letter is important in that it clearly outlines terms exactly as the leaders have agreed to in accordance with the party constitution,” he said after the presentation of Hari Raya aid to the asnaf group at Desa Tunas Hijau last night (April 15).

Rafi said a total of 30 Labuan Umno committee members (including 10 appointed members), and leaders from the division’s Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings have sworn in and signed the letter yesterday (April 15).

Rafi who is also an Umno Supreme Council member said those found to have violated any of the clauses in the letter of undertaking would face disciplinary action.

“Those found to have disloyal to the party will face disciplinary action such as expulsion or suspension for a certain period of time,” he said.

He also said the Labuan Umno division is now conducting a deregistration exercise for party members found to have joined other parties since 2018.

“We prefer to have quality than quantity, no point having more members but they cannot contribute or are disloyal,” he said.

— Bernama

.