UNIMAGINABLE FOR DECADES, THE ‘WALLS’ ARE TUMBLING LIKE DOMINOES IN U.S.-RAVAGED WEST ASIA – AFTER HISTORIC PEACE TALKS WITH IRAN, SAUDI ARABIA HOLDS PIVOTAL TALKS WITH WAR-SCARRED SYRIA – WHILE SYRIA ALSO CLOSE TO RESTORING TIES WITH EGYPT – AND A THAW IN DAMASCUS RELATIONS WITH TURKIYE HAILED AS STEP TOWARDS A ‘NEW EUROPE IN THE MIDDLE EAST’ – ALL IT TOOK WAS SINCERE MEDIATION BY POWERHOUSE CHINA – EVEN AS WARMONGER WASHINGTON SEETHES WITH ANGER AT THE COLLAPSE OF THEIR DECADES-LONG ‘DIVIDE & RULE’ CONTROL OF THE REGION
Saudi Arabia holds pivotal talks with Syria
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had invited his Syrian colleague to Jeddah to discuss “efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves Syria’s unity, security, stability, Arab identity, and territorial integrity while also serving the interests of its brotherly people,” said the statement, cited by the state news agencies of both countries.
Prince Faisal and Dr. Mekdad agreed on the need to address humanitarian issues and allow aid “to reach all areas of Syria,” establish conditions for the return of refugees and displaced people, and “stabilize the situation in the entire Syrian territories.”
The two sides also committed to enhancing security and “combating terrorism in all its forms,” and agreed on the need to “support the institutions of the Syrian state to extend its control over its territories to end the presence of armed militias and external interference in the Syrian internal affairs.”
Parts of northern Syria are currently under control of Turkish-backed militants, while the area northeast of the Euphrates River is held by US-backed Kurdish militias. Several hundred US troops are also in the country in violation of international law, controlling most of the Syrian oil wells.
The two foreign ministers also discussed steps needed to reach “a comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis,” so the country could return to the “Arab fold,” their joint statement said.
Damascus and Riyadh have begun the procedures needed to resume air travel and consular services between the two countries, while Syria thanked Saudi Arabia for the humanitarian aid provided after the catastrophic earthquakes in February. Much of the aid to Syria has been impeded by the US-imposed “Caesar” sanctions against Damascus.
Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Syria in February 2012, joining the US in backing the militants that sought to overthrow President Bashar Assad. With the backing of Russia and Iran, the government in Damascus eventually prevailed over the collection of rebel militias that included terrorists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).
Rumors that Riyadh was preparing to reverse course began to circulate last month, shortly after China mediated an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to normalize relations. Since then, the kingdom has also launched peace talks to end the eight-year-long conflict in Yemen. RT
D.C. Think Tanks Seething With Anger As Saudis Welcome Syrian Foreign Minister
In what’s being widely seen as a precursor to a future Assad visit and normalization of ties, Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the first time a Syrian FM has visited the kingdom since 2011.
The more than decade-long war in Syria, which was heavily funded by the US, NATO, and Gulf states as part of regime change efforts to oust Bashar al-Assad, saw not only the Saudis but the majority of Gulf countries formally sever ties and shutter their embassies.
The two officials held “a session of talks on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security and stability of Syria,” according to a Saudi foreign ministry statement.
They additionally discussed “facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and securing humanitarian access to the affected areas in Syria,” the statement said further.
This comes amid reports that Syria is soon expected to be invited back into the Arab League, after more than a decade ago it was expelled over allegations of widespread human rights abuses due to the crackdown on the US-funded uprising and proxy war. The expulsion also came due to pressure by the US and Western allies.
Additionally, the normalizing of relations is without doubt an extension of the China-brokered peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Syria is Iran’s closest ally in the Levant, and is also a hub of support to Lebanese Hezbollah.
Washington D.C.-based think tanks, such as the Middle East Institute (MEI) – which receives significant funding from Gulf monarchies like Saudi Arabia and Qatar – are not happy at these developments.
The think tanks have long fueled the US rhetoric of regime change in Damascus, and played a key role in whitewashing groups like Syrian al-Qaeda and other jihadists, presenting them as merely “moderate rebels” – even while they committed horrific war crimes against the population. – ZERO HEDGE
RT / ZERO HEDGE
