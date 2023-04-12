PRO-MAHATHIR TYCOON LEE KIM YEW DECLARED A BANKRUPT – BUT DON’T BLAME UNITY GOVT – THE PROCESS WOULD HAVE BEGUN BEFORE GE15
The property developer was declared bankrupt on Jan 26.
PETALING JAYA: Prominent businessman Lee Kim Yew has been declared bankrupt by the Shah Alam High Court.
Checks made by FMT on the e-Solvency website found that the Country Heights Holdings Bhd (CHHB) founder was declared bankrupt on Jan 26.
On Feb 3, Lee announced that he would step down as CHHB executive chairman to accommodate a change in management for the group’s transformation.
CHHB is well-known for constructing local landmarks such as MSC Cyberjaya, the Palace of Golden Horses and the Mines International Expo and Convention Centre.
The property tycoon made headlines during the 2022 Johor polls when he campaigned with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to urge the Chinese community to vote for Pejuang.
Lee’s daughter, Dian, joined the youth-centric Muda in December 2021 and is currently a central executive committee member of the party.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
