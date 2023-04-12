KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal claims there is a conspiracy to obtain a royal pardon for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Machang member of parliament said this was because a majority of the public had disagreed with any effort to free the sixth prime minister from his prison sentence.

“It is clear there is a conspiracy to get Najib a royal pardon,” he said in a video posted on his TikTok account today.

Wan Fayshal criticised Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders for not having a clear stand on whether Najib should receive a full royal pardon.

“Is the PH-led government afraid of Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi? Are they willing to play a political game by following Umno?

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal – NSTP file pic

“There is a pardons board to advise the king. Do not drag Yang di-Pertuan Agong into your petty conspiracy, sullying the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

On April 7, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Umno would submit an appeal to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to consider granting a royal pardon to Najib soon, as per Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke later explained the royal pardon petition for Najib was Umno’s stand as a political party and not the PH-led government’s stance.

Loke said the petition was never raised in the Cabinet meeting for discussion even by Umno ministers.

Najib, 69, is serving a 12-year- prison term in Kajang Prison for misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

In a separate matter, Wan Fayhsal said Bersatu Youth had lodged a report against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for purportedly leaking the details of its investigation against Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

“The report was filed by Bersatu Youth assistant secretary Faiz Rahmad at Dang Wangi station today, against MACC for allegedly leaking information to Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Wan Fayhsal claimed the leaked information was shared to the media to give an impression that Nazlan had given an unfair judgment against Najib in the SRC International case.

NST

