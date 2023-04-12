KUCHING — Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng today claimed that a letter that purportedly recognises former Ampang MP Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin as the party president is a fake document.
He claimed that the letter is a fabrication of lies from someone who is desperate. He said he wants to set the record straight that he has never resigned his position as the president nor was he ever removed during an annual general meeting (AGM).
He was responding to Zuraida’s judicial review application at the High Court against the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to declare that she is the rightful PBM president and to overturn the regulatory body’s declaration of Sng as the party president.
He said RoS has all the records and PBM deputy secretary general has proof that show cause letters were sent to request for those suspended to reply to the party which they failed.
Zuraida, 66, was reported by news portal Malaysiakini to have filed the application on March 24 where she named the RoS as the sole respondent. Hearing for leave of the application is scheduled to be heard tomorrow before High Court judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh.
In the application, Zuraida who was formerly federal minister of plantation industries and commodities, wants the court to declare that the failure of the RoS to allegedly recognise her as PBM president in the party’s supreme council meeting last October 7 was unreasonable.
She is also seeking a mandamus order to compel the RoS to recognise her as PBM’s rightful president effective from that date. She wants the RoS to register her as the rightful party president and damages along with costs of the application.
In her court filing, she said that she was legally appointed by PBM as its president on October 7 last year and that the RoS was notified through a letter dated October 27 the same year.
However, she said she was informed on December 17, 2022 that she had been sacked from the party. MM