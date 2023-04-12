INDEED, ‘THERE’S NO NEED TO FIGHT ANYMORE’ – IN ‘GOOD BEGINNING’, DAP & UMNO GET TOGETHER FOR ‘BUKA PUASA’ IN PENANG – AND BELIEVE IT OR NOT, SUPPORTERS FROM BOTH SIDES ‘HOPED THE UNITY DISPLAYED WOULD LAST FOREVER’ – AND WHY CAN IT NOT? WE WERE ALL BORN HERE & HAVE LIVED TOGETHER HERE FOR DECADES, WHO SAYS WE MUST FIGHT?

DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng and Balik Pulau Umno chief Shah Headan Ayoob Shah (in blue baju) chatting with Wanita Umno members at the ‘buka puasa’ event. (Facebook pic)

Umno, DAP praised over Penang ‘buka puasa’ event

Lim Guan Eng, wife and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer among those at breaking of fast in Balik Pulau.

PETALING JAYA: Social media users praised leaders from Umno and DAP, once bitter rivals, after they got together for a “buka puasa” event in Penang over the weekend.

They gave DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng and Balik Pulau Umno chief Shah Headan Ayoob Shah the thumbs up after the duo posted pictures of the event on Facebook.

Some remarked that it was a “good beginning” and hoped the unity displayed would last forever.

One Kamarudzaman Sanusi said it was great to see leaders from the two parties come together. “There’s no need to fight anymore,” he said.

Mudzir Mohamed commented that in politics, “there are no permanent friends and enemies”.

In his Facebook post, Lim thanked the Umno division for its hospitality, while Shah Headan said such events would help foster unity.

The event, which saw the distribution of “bubur lambuk” to residents, was also attended by Lim’s wife, Betty Chew, and DAP’s Jelutong MP, RSN Rayer.

