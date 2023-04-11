Govt will self-destruct if it breaches core values, warns Kit Siang

The DAP veteran also says PAS and Bersatu have nothing to offer Malaysians when it comes to the country’s future.

PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has warned the unity government that it could self-destruct if it pursues policies that contradict its core values and principles.

Lim said the nation-building principles for a plural Malaysia were outlined in the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara, which include democracy, rule of law, good governance and unity in diversity.

These principles were shared by the first four Umno presidents – Onn Jaafar, Tunku Abdul Rahman, Abdul Razak Hussein and Tun Hussein Onn, he said.

“The Anwar Ibrahim-led unity government must enter the elections in Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu to uphold these nation-building principles,” the former Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a Pakatan Harapan MP warned that both the coalition and PKR risk being rejected by voters if former prime minister Najib Razak was pardoned and deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was freed from his corruption charges.

PKR’s Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim said Anwar’s image was being tarnished by Najib’s bid for a royal pardon, and the adjournment of Zahid’s trial.

Lim claimed that Bersatu and PAS had nothing to offer Malaysians of diverse races, religions and regions when it comes to the country’s future, despite making headway in the recent general election.

He also said there was a 70% chance that Anwar’s government could remain intact for the full five-year term, and a 90% chance it could “survive” for one year.

He added that a key element that would determine the durability of Anwar’s administration was whether Umno could play a leading role in “resetting” the country. FMT