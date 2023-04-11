NAJIB ONLY POPULAR AMONG NAJIB-FACTION IN UMNO – IF HE’S KEY TO WINNING MALAY VOTE, WHY DID UMNO LOSE GE14? WHY DID ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ INCLUDING THE LIKES OF ISMAIL SABRI, ANNUAR MUSA, KHAIRY & EVEN HIS COUSIN HISHAM CHOOSE TO BACK BERSATU’S MUHYIDDIN AS PM? – SO WHY SHOULD ANWAR PANIC & GIVE INTO PRESSURE? ISN’T HE MALAY? HOW DOES HE KNOW MALAYS DON’T PREFER HIM TO NAJIB, NOW THAT THEY’VE SEEN HIM IN ACTION AS PM? – INDEED UNITY GOVT WILL SELF-DESTRUCT IF IT BREACHES CORE VALUES, AS KIT SIANG WARNS – WHILE PRO-NAJIB PROPAGANDISTS INSIST FREEING NAJIB WILL GIVE ANWAR ADMINISTRATION A ‘BOOST’
Govt will self-destruct if it breaches core values, warns Kit Siang
The DAP veteran also says PAS and Bersatu have nothing to offer Malaysians when it comes to the country’s future.
PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has warned the unity government that it could self-destruct if it pursues policies that contradict its core values and principles.
Lim said the nation-building principles for a plural Malaysia were outlined in the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara, which include democracy, rule of law, good governance and unity in diversity.
“The Anwar Ibrahim-led unity government must enter the elections in Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu to uphold these nation-building principles,” the former Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement today.
PKR’s Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim said Anwar’s image was being tarnished by Najib’s bid for a royal pardon, and the adjournment of Zahid’s trial.
Lim claimed that Bersatu and PAS had nothing to offer Malaysians of diverse races, religions and regions when it comes to the country’s future, despite making headway in the recent general election.
He also said there was a 70% chance that Anwar’s government could remain intact for the full five-year term, and a 90% chance it could “survive” for one year.
He added that a key element that would determine the durability of Anwar’s administration was whether Umno could play a leading role in “resetting” the country. FMT
A free Najib will give unity govt a boost, says analyst
However, another analyst says it will hurt the image of Anwar Ibrahim and his administration.
PETALING JAYA: A political analyst said he believes the government stands to gain should former prime minister Najib Razak receive a royal pardon.
“The reality is that Najib is still very influential and popular, especially among the Malays. I would even go as far as saying that Najib is more popular than Umno,” said Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir.
“If the unity government needs Malay support, they cannot ignore the Najib factor,” he told FMT when commenting on several opinion polls conducted asking whether Najib should be granted a royal pardon.
One petition, by electoral watchdog Bersih, garnered over 150,000 signatures urging the Yang di-Pertuan Agong against granting Najib a royal pardon.
Jeniri said he believes the unity government has more to gain from riding on Najib’s popularity than it has to lose.
“Especially on the Malay front, he’s well-liked and he’s not as divisive as Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
“In the case of the non-Malays and urbanites who form the bulk of Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters, I don’t foresee them ditching PH because the alternative would be to vote for PAS and Bersatu,” he said.
Meanwhile, Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid said he believed the unity government’s image would be hurt if Najib was given a royal pardon.
“The results from the opinion polls show that those who favour Najib’s release are far outnumbered by those who do not.
“The impression that Najib is popular among the grassroots ignores the silent majority,” he told FMT, adding that Anwar’s image would also be affected.
Ahmad Fauzi said Umno should reform itself from within while the government must continue on its path of nation-building and institutional reform.
“Umno cannot continue being the Achilles’ heel of the unity government,” he said.
PKR’s Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim is among those who have warned the government that PH will be rejected in the six coming state elections should Najib be freed. FMT
