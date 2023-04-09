MUHYIDDIN WAITS IN THE SHADOWS TO STRIKE – ‘I TOLD YOU SO,’ SCREAM HIS SUPPORTERS & ANTI-ANWAR GROUPS – AS IT LOOKS LIKE FOOLISH ANWAR IS GETTING READY TO ‘FACILITATE’ UMNO’S LATEST BID TO GET NAJIB A ROYAL PARDON – ‘ALL THIS IS HAPPENING IN JUST FOUR MONTHS. SO WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT FOUR MONTHS?’

Umno using political pressure to push for Najib’s pardon, says Muhyiddin

However, the Perikatan Nasional chairman says the matter will ultimately be left to the discretion of the Pardons Board.

Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin declined to comment on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s involvement in the Pardons Board.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has accused Umno of using “political pressure” to push for a royal pardon for its former party president, Najib Razak.

Muhyiddin said there were certain procedures that had to be followed in granting pardons and that PN understood the matter was at the discretion of the Pardons Board.

“As far as I know, anyone can (apply for a pardon) but they (Umno) are using political pressure,” Utusan Malaysia quoted him as saying.

When asked to comment on Anwar Ibrahim’s involvement in Najib’s pardon application after the prime minister said he was on the Pardons Board, Muhyiddin declined to comment.

In a statement, he also said the Umno Supreme Council would also seek an audience with the Agong to present a memorandum on the matter.

Asyraf said the memorandum was handed to the top leadership by the 191 Umno divisions and was also signed by the Supreme Council as well as the women, youth and Puteri wings of all 191 divisions.

Yesterday, Anwar said there would be no conflict of interest with his involvement in the Pardons Board as it was the sole prerogative of the Agong to grant pardons.

Najib began serving his 12-year prison sentence on Aug 23, 2022 after he was found guilty of criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering involving RM42 million of funds belonging to SRC International.

Earlier this week, Najib said he would seek to use the dissenting judgment by Federal Court judge Abdul Rahman Sebli to support his application for a royal pardon.

On March 31, Rahman released a 78-page minority judgment, which stated that Najib had no legal representation when a Federal Court panel heard and dismissed his appeal in the SRC case.

Rahman, who is the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, was a member of a five-panel Federal Court bench that heard Najib’s application for a review of the court’s decision to dismiss his appeal in the SRC case. The other four judges found no grounds to free Najib. FMT

Pardon Issue Exposes Hypocrisy Of So Called Reformists

Petition on pardon: 140,000 oppose, 9,400 support

we must not tolerate corruption B..sih said in the petition
“I will be part of Pardons Board panel to decide” (says your hero) 

My Comments :

Please allow me to say it again – I TOLD YOU SO!!

Ever since November 24, 2022 the country has taken another plunge into the depths of darkness. This time the plunge is going to get deeper. The era of 1MDB etc are going to look like child’s play. 

We saw it from Day 1 and it has been getting worse ever since.

1. It kicked off with the ‘coalition’ with the most corrupted UMNO.  The so called reformists (that includes you)  shouted hooray.

2. Then that corrupt fellow with just under 50 corruption charges was appointed to the No. 2 job.  The so called reformists (that includes you)  went a little quiet. 

3. Next came breaking the “previously vehemently opposed” idea about holding more than one cabinet portfolio. Yes it  was bad but only when YB Kajang did it. Its ok if my hero does the same thing.  This time the so called reformists (that includes you)  did start to widen your eyes. 

4. Then it picked up  speed. Next up he broke the ‘previously vehemently opposed’ idea about ‘political appointees’. He began making his own political appointments. There are already many political appointees. There is one almost every week. This time the so called reformists (that includes you)  began scratching your heads.  

5. Then after that he broke another bigger rule – nepotism. He broke the previously vehemently opposed idea about nepotism. His own family has been appointed to the office. This time the so called reformists (that includes you)  began scratching your arse. 

6. And now he is saying brazenly that “I will be part of Pardons Board panel to decide”.  This means he is for the idea. For a certainty he is not against the idea. Because if he opposes the idea in his official capacity (which he can), the whole Pardons process will stop dead. But instead it is going through.

So to those 140,000 fools who wasted your time to oppose the  “Petition on pardon: 140,000 oppose, 9,400 support”  please, please, please go and eat sh-t and die. Those 9,400 who support the Pardon idea have your reformasi hero on their side. You have been overruled. 

All you so called reformists (that includes you)  can please stick your finger into your a_ _e.  

And all this is happening in just four months. So what is going to happen in the next four months?

People now suggest that the whole thing was already pre-planned, signed and sealed BEFORE Nov 24th. That is why YB Kajang is so confident. That is why he does not need my advice. They had already worked out a ‘Get Out Of Jail Free’ card.

In just four months the country is accelerating into doom and darkness. And it is YOUR FAULT. 

I BLAME IT SQUARELY ON ALL YOU SO CALLED REFORMIST IDIOTS. IT IS YOUR FOOLISHNESS THAT SUPPORTED AND SUSTAINED THIS FELLOW TO WHAT HE IS DOING TODAY. SHAME ON YOU. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

