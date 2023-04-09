MUHYIDDIN WAITS IN THE SHADOWS TO STRIKE – ‘I TOLD YOU SO,’ SCREAM HIS SUPPORTERS & ANTI-ANWAR GROUPS – AS IT LOOKS LIKE FOOLISH ANWAR IS GETTING READY TO ‘FACILITATE’ UMNO’S LATEST BID TO GET NAJIB A ROYAL PARDON – ‘ALL THIS IS HAPPENING IN JUST FOUR MONTHS. SO WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT FOUR MONTHS?’

we must not tolerate corruption B..sih said in the petition
“I will be part of Pardons Board panel to decide” (says your hero)
My Comments :
Please allow me to say it again – I TOLD YOU SO!!
Ever since November 24, 2022 the country has taken another plunge into the depths of darkness. This time the plunge is going to get deeper. The era of 1MDB etc are going to look like child’s play.
We saw it from Day 1 and it has been getting worse ever since.
1. It kicked off with the ‘coalition’ with the most corrupted UMNO. The so called reformists (that includes you) shouted hooray.
2. Then that corrupt fellow with just under 50 corruption charges was appointed to the No. 2 job. The so called reformists (that includes you) went a little quiet.
3. Next came breaking the “previously vehemently opposed” idea about holding more than one cabinet portfolio. Yes it was bad but only when YB Kajang did it. Its ok if my hero does the same thing. This time the so called reformists (that includes you) did start to widen your eyes.
4. Then it picked up speed. Next up he broke the ‘previously vehemently opposed’ idea about ‘political appointees’. He began making his own political appointments. There are already many political appointees. There is one almost every week. This time the so called reformists (that includes you) began scratching your heads.
5. Then after that he broke another bigger rule – nepotism. He broke the previously vehemently opposed idea about nepotism. His own family has been appointed to the office. This time the so called reformists (that includes you) began scratching your arse.
6. And now he is saying brazenly that “I will be part of Pardons Board panel to decide”. This means he is for the idea. For a certainty he is not against the idea. Because if he opposes the idea in his official capacity (which he can), the whole Pardons process will stop dead. But instead it is going through.
So to those 140,000 fools who wasted your time to oppose the “Petition on pardon: 140,000 oppose, 9,400 support” please, please, please go and eat sh-t and die. Those 9,400 who support the Pardon idea have your reformasi hero on their side. You have been overruled.
All you so called reformists (that includes you) can please stick your finger into your a_ _e.
And all this is happening in just four months. So what is going to happen in the next four months?
People now suggest that the whole thing was already pre-planned, signed and sealed BEFORE Nov 24th. That is why YB Kajang is so confident. That is why he does not need my advice. They had already worked out a ‘Get Out Of Jail Free’ card.
In just four months the country is accelerating into doom and darkness. And it is YOUR FAULT.
I BLAME IT SQUARELY ON ALL YOU SO CALLED REFORMIST IDIOTS. IT IS YOUR FOOLISHNESS THAT SUPPORTED AND SUSTAINED THIS FELLOW TO WHAT HE IS DOING TODAY. SHAME ON YOU. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
