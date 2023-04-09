Muhyiddin: Perikatan candidates in Kelantan, Terengganu will use PAS logo in state polls

PASIR PUTEH — Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates in Kelantan and Terengganu will use the PAS logo in the upcoming state polls, said chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the decision was made after discussions with PN component parties who agreed to follow what was done in the last 15th General Election (GE15).

“Yesterday, we discussed on politics, preparation for the state elections. Alhamdulillah, it looks like Kelantan is almost ready.

“We have also almost completed the discussion on the distribution of seats. It is now being discussed at the central level under the seat negotiation committee.

“Other matters discussed are the election manifesto, candidates and the logos to be used to follow as per GE15,” he told reporters after a meeting with Kelantan PN leadership last night, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.