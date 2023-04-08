BOMBSHELL – NOW IT’S REVEALED – ANWAR PART OF THE PARDONS BOARD SET TO REVIEW NAJIB’S BID FOR ROYAL PARDON – BUT IF REALLY ‘NO CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ & ‘DUE PROCESS HAS TO BE FOLLOWED’, HOW COME LATEST UMNO APPLICATION CAN BE ‘FAST-TRACKED’ – DID NOT ANWAR HAVE TO WAIT 6 YEARS FOR HIS OWN PARDON? – LOOKS LIKE ANWAR CAN NO LONGER ‘CONTROL’ AN INCREASINGLY GREEDY UMNO DESPITE GIVING THEM SO MANY CUSHY POSTS IN THE CABINET & STATUTORY BODIES – OR IS HE MERELY MAKING GOOD ON SECRET PROMISES MADE IN EXCHANGE FOR UMNO SUPPORT TO BE PM?
Anwar part of Pardons Board to consider Najib’s application
The prime minister says there will be no conflict of interest with him being on the Pardons Board.
SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he is part of the Pardons Board to review Najib Razak’s application for a royal pardon.
Anwar said there was no conflict of interest with him sitting on the board as the final decision on granting pardons lies with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
“There is no conflict of interest (on my part). The (pardon) process has to be followed and the final decision is solely at the discretion of the Agong,” he told reporters after an event here.
Anwar said it was premature to comment on Najib’s pardon application as Umno had only yesterday asked the Agong to consider pardoning the former prime minister.
Yesterday, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed that the party had asked the Agong to consider granting Najib a pardon.
In a statement, he also said the Umno Supreme Council will also seek an audience with the King to present a memorandum on the matter. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
