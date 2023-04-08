GRAND SHOWDOWN ON THE WAY – ANWAR SAYS ‘WILL SHOW PROOF’ MAHATHIR ‘AMASSED WEALTH TO ENRICH HIMSELF & FAMILY’ – WHO WILL BLINK FIRST?

I have proof, Anwar tells Dr M

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he is ready to show the proof behind his accusations that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had amassed wealth to enrich himself and his family.

“I don’t want to fight. He (Dr Mahathir) asked for evidence, and I will show proof. No problem,” said Anwar during a dialogue session with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) students here yesterday.

Dr Mahathir recently gave Anwar until April 17 to respond to his legal letter to prove claims that he had amassed wealth to enrich himself during his time as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir was referring to Anwar’s remarks in his policy speech at the PKR special national congress on March 18.

Meanwhile, he said he was not totally against Dr Mahathir’s former leadership, adding that it had its pros and cons.

“But he (Dr Mahathir) has left much damage,” he said.

The PKR president also criticised Dr Mahathir for negatively labelling Malays as “lazy and forgetful”.

“It’s untrue. Which race has no lazy or forgetful people? Every race has them.

“The Malays have created huge figures, thinkers and intellectuals. Don’t hurl insults (at them),” said Anwar.

On March 18, without naming names, Anwar alluded to a leader who had been in power for 22 years and an additional 22 months and had abused his position to enrich his family and himself.

The 97-year-old Dr Mahathir served as the fourth prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and returned as the seventh for another 22 months from 2018 to 2020.

Earlier at the UiTM dialogue session, Anwar said he would be speaking to Transport Minister Anthony Loke on the possibility of introducing cheap flights for university students as Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaches.

“Flight ticket subsidies for students make sense. We may have to negotiate with some airlines. I will discuss this with the Transport Minister. This means that I accept this as an issue,” he said.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question from a student on whether the government had plans to introduce cheaper flight tickets, given that airfares from Sabah and Sarawak were priced exorbitantly at times.

Anwar also said the government would extend the 2023 ewallet assistance to all students in the country.

When tabling the revised Budget 2023 in February, he said RM200 would be distributed to all youth aged between 18 and 20.

On dialogue sessions in universities, he said they must be bound by rules and not undermine harmony within the campus.

A student had asked about whether university students would be given freedom to speak out, after a dialogue session by Muda with UiTM Shah Alam students on March 28 was cancelled.

On March 31, UiTM Shah Alam said it had agreed to reschedule the event to a later date.

Anwar, who was also asked about the future of the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (UUCA), said it wouldn’t do to repeal the entire law.

“We can amend certain provisions,” he said.

Touching on the importance of digitalisation in universities, Anwar said he would ensure thorough 5G connectivity.

“Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin and I have several immediate plans to ensure Internet access in campuses across the country,” he said.

ANN

.