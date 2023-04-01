KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said Plantation, Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali should be prime minister if he can bring in RM82 billion worth of investments after a three-day visit to Turkey.
In a statement, Kok chided Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim for saying in Parliament today that the disgraced minister’s visit to Turkey was to save the country and he brought in RM82 billion in investments.
“It is impossible for a minister who went to Turkey for a private trip for a few days and brought in RM82 billion investment, especially during the MCO period,” she said.
She however called this a lie, asking Azeez to provide proof that the minister did indeed bring in the amount he mentioned.
“If Azeez can prove that Khairuddin has brought in RM82 billion during his private trip to Turkey or during his five months tenure as cabinet minister, I would like to propose Khairuddin to be made the prime minister of Malaysia as his performance has outshined all other cabinet ministers, and even more outstanding than Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” Kok said.
Earlier today, Muhyiddin called for an investigation and action against Khairuddin for breaching Covid-19 quarantine regulations. MM