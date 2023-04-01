Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the round-table meeting with high-profile Chinese investors is unprecedented and meaningful. – Prime Minister’s Office handout

PRIME Minister Anwar Ibrahim started the final day of his official visit to China today with a round-table meeting with high-profile Chinese investors.

The high-powered meeting, which lasted an hour, was attended by some 50 investors and captains of industry from various sectors, including high-level technology, digital economy and agriculture.

Anwar described the deep discussion as unprecedented and meaningful.

“It was unprecedented. Never in recent years have there been so many top-notch captains of industry assembled together,” he said.

“This is a new beginning for Malaysia. I am excited.”

The prime minister is now attending the Malaysia-China Business Forum 2023 where he will deliver a keynote address.

He is also expected to witness the signing of at least 20 memorandums of understanding between Malaysia and China businesses later today. – Bernama

