WHAT IS ZAHID TRYING TO SAY? IS IT A THREAT? – NOT ALL STATES INCLUDING JOHOR MAY USE UNITY GOVT CONCEPT, SAYS UMNO CHIEF – ‘POLITICAL & ECONOMIC STABILITY IS PARAMOUT, NOT ONLY AT THE NATIONAL LEVEL BUT OTHER STATES’ ADMINISTRATION’

MUAR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said tonight that not all states, including Johor, may see unity governments.

He said the political scenario in Melaka was different and should not be used as the benchmark for politics in other states.

“The political atmospheres in other states may be different from what is happening in Melaka.

“One should not speculate. Political and economic stability is paramout, not only at the national level but other states’ administration,” he said at the Majlis Santunan Ramadan held at Masjid Jamek Kampung Sungai Gersik, here, today.

The Bagan Datuk MP said what is important is that the people expect political stability to be translated through an influx of investment from abroad as well as economic opportunities based on the trust of traders whether domestic or from abroad.

Several days ago, Zahid had said a unity government may be formed in Melaka.