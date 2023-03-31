Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party’s nomination if charged with a crime.

In a statement, Trump said he was “completely innocent.”

“This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history,” he said, providing no evidence. Shortly after, Trump appealed to supporters to provide money for a legal defence.

The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be unsealed by a judge in the coming days. Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other processing at that point.

His lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said they will “vigorously fight” the charges, while another lawyer, Alina Habba, predicted he would be vindicated.

Necheles said she did not know when Trump would surrender.

Bragg’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Manhattan investigation is one of several legal challenges facing Trump, and the charges could hurt his presidential comeback attempt. Some 44 percent of Republicans said he should drop out of the race if he is indicted, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week.

Trump’s allies and fellow Republicans blasted the indictment as politically motivated, while Democrats said he is not immune from the rule of law.

The White House declined to comment.

Outside the courthouse, four protesters silently held signs criticising Trump but there was no evidence of unrest. Authorities bolstered security around the courthouse after Trump called for nationwide protests on March 18, recalling his charged rhetoric ahead of the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Stormy Daniels

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she received money in exchange for keeping silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

The former president’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated with Trump on the payments to Daniels and to a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also said she had a sexual relationship with him. Trump has denied having affairs with either woman.

“No one is above the law,” Daniels’s lawyer Clark Brewster said on Twitter.

Cohen pleaded guilty to a campaign-finance violation in 2018 and served more than a year in prison. Federal prosecutors said he acted at Trump’s direction.

Cohen said he stood by his testimony and the evidence he provided to prosecutors. “Accountability matters,” he said in a statement.

Michael Cohen

No former or sitting US president has ever faced criminal charges.

Bragg’s office last year won the criminal conviction of the businessperson-turned-politician’s real estate company for tax fraud.

Trump also faces two criminal investigations by a special counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and one by a local prosecutor in Georgia.

Trump served as president from 2017 to 2021, governing as a right-wing populist. He was impeached twice by the House of Representatives, once in 2019 over his conduct regarding Ukraine and again in 2021 over the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Trump falsely claims that his 2020 re-election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread voting fraud.

He leads his early rivals for his party’s nomination, holding the support of 44 percent of Republicans in a March Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared with 30 percent support for his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy. Biden is expected to seek re-election.

Trump in 2018 initially disputed knowing anything about the payment to Daniels. He later acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment, which he called a “simple private transaction.”

Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury, as did David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer. The tabloid publication bought the rights to McDougal’s story about her alleged relationship with Trump for US$150,000 (RM664,000) but never published it, a method known as “catch and kill” used to bury damaging information about a third party.

In the case that led to the conviction of the Trump Organization on tax fraud charges, Bragg declined to charge Trump himself with financial crimes related to his business practices, prompting two prosecutors who worked on the probe to resign.

Among Trump’s ongoing legal woes are a criminal investigation led by Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney in Georgia’s Fulton County, into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state.

Special counsel Jack Smith is separately investigating Trump’s handling of classified government documents after leaving office and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. REUTERS

Boao Forum for Asia displays genuine opening-up: Global Times editorial

This photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China’s Hainan Province. Photo:Xinhua The opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 was held on Thursday. This is the first time that the BFA has fully resumed offline meetings since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not difficult to see from the theme of the annual conference – “An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges” – that “uncertainty” is a major problem facing the world today, while the only solution to break through it is the value concept and practice of solidarity, cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness. In this regard, the BFA has once again provided Oriental wisdom to the world. Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech. He pointed out that in uncertain events, China’s certainty is a mainstay that safeguards world peace and development. Li also used six terms to describe China – long-term stability, commitment to development, concrete and courageous actions to achieve progress, confidence and openness as well as willingness to share. This is not only China’s self-portrait, but also how various countries across the world perceive China in dealing with China. China not only brings strong and certain economic growth as well as development impetus to the world, but also a friendly attitude of being kind, open-minded and inclusive to others. In other words, China, full of opportunities, has a very positive outlook, which will undoubtedly hedge against many uncertain factors in the international community. The uncertainty in today’s world mainly comes from two aspects – one from politics and another from the economy. Washington is the source for the uncertainty and the biggest uncertainty in the economy is triggered by politics. In the political field, the US has drawn ideological lines and promoted bloc politics, which has also led to the split of the global economy. The US wants to disrupt and divide the supply and industry chains that have spontaneously been formed in the market for many years according to its own will. This has not only brought about uncertainty, but also huge risks to the global economy. During the two days before the opening ceremony, more than 20 sub-forums have been held at the BFA. Over 1,500 representatives from political, business, and think tank circles from more than 50 countries and regions have engaged in extensive discussions on various specific topics related to the main theme of the forum. The enthusiasm has exceeded expectations. In the first sub-forum, every seat was taken, and many people even stood to listen to the entire session. This conveys rich messages to the outside world. For instance, despite the US’ vigorous efforts over the past two years to sow discord in the Asia-Pacific region and even the world, attempting to build a wall of isolation around China, the international mainstream society, particularly the majority of Asian countries, do not agree with this approach. In fact, they have resisted the US’ coercion and enticement, with their willingness to strengthen exchanges with China increasing instead of decreasing. This has made it possible to achieve unity, cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness in Asia and beyond. Many foreign leaders attending the forum expressed their optimism about the prospects of Asia, while emphasizing the importance of cooperation. For instance, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that realizing Asia’s promise depends on the region remaining stable, inclusive and open, and countries in the region should “maintain stable relations and cooperate practically and productively, both amongst themselves and with our external partners,” while “as a very important economy in Asia, China has a big role to play in all of this.” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, “unfettered competition must give way to spirited collaboration.” These voices have strong representation in Asian countries with a strong practical focus. On the one hand, they reflect these countries indeed have felt pressure as Washington intensifies its suppression and containment of China. On the other hand, these countries have expressed candidly that they do not want their own country or region to become a battlefield for zero-sum games, and they hope to further strengthen unity and cooperation in order to make the region more resilient and able to withstand shocks of the external uncertainties. In fact, peace and development is not only the call of Asia, but also a collective voice of the whole world. The power that comes from their convergence will be immensely strong. The Boao Forum for Asia is China’s home-ground diplomacy, through which the outside world also observes China. The more the US engages in “decoupling,” the wider we open our door, and the more we embrace the world and develop together with the world. China has provided valuable certainty to the world. It supports true multilateralism and opposes camp confrontation politically; in terms of the economy, China has continuously promoted high-level opening-up to the outside world and peaceful and inclusive development. With the rise of China’s economic size and international influence, the certainty provided by China is becoming increasingly significant and valuable to the world. This is where the significance of China being the “mainstay that safeguards world peace and development” lies. The BFA is also a window to observe the trend of history. Around the time of this year’s BFA, many foreign political figures have already started or are about to embark on visits to China. This indicates that the resonance and consensus triggered by unity, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness are strong. When the world is facing a crossroads of high uncertainty, a new community of shared future for Asia will surely become an anchor of peace and stability, a source of growth impetus, and a new highland of cooperation. It may encounter some backlash, but the overall trend is unstoppable. GT

– Reuters / GLOBAL TIMES

