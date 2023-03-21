‘Bossku’ still a force to be reckoned with, says KJ

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin says Najib Razak still plays a key role in determining the party’s future.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin insists that Najib Razak “is not finished” in Umno, adding that the party’s new Supreme Council line-up consists of numerous “hardcore supporters” of the jailed former prime minister.

The former Rembau MP said that while Ahmad Zahid Hamidi controlled the party as its president and also in view of his post as deputy prime minister, the “voice behind the prison bars” still played a key role in determining Umno’s future.

Khairy claimed that among those in the newly-elected 25-member Umno Supreme Council who were strong supporters of Najib were Kelantan Umno chief Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, former Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and Lokman Noor Adam.

Khairy, who was sacked from Umno in January, also named Umno information chief Isham Jalil, who was Najib’s former special officer, and Johan Abdul Aziz, who was Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the Hulu Langat seat in the last general election, as the other Najib supporters in the Supreme Council.

“I feel Bossku’s (Najib) story is not over yet. Bossku is not finished,” said Khairy in an episode of the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast with former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

“My view… and listeners also know my view (criticism) of Bossku after we (BN) lost (the 14th general election) in 2018… But, I’m saying Bossku is a force to be reckoned with.

Khairy said that Najib still had some influence based on the new Supreme Council lineup.

“It’s not so much Zahid who is influencing Umno, but Zahid and Bossku… So, that’s why I say Bossku’s is not done yet.”

Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and a fine of RM210 million in 2020 after he was convicted on seven charges brought against him for abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

His conviction was upheld by the Court of Appeal in December 2021 and affirmed by the Federal Court last August. He is currently serving his sentence at the Kajang prison.

Despite that, Khairy said Najib remains a popular public figure, noting the stream of gratitude messages which poured in for the former prime minister last week when the MRT Putrajaya line – which was planned when Najib was in power – was fully launched.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.