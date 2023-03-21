FOR WHAT DOES UMNO WANT SOMEONE AS SCANDALOUS & TOXIC AS TAJUDDIN – LET PAS & BERSATU HAVE HIM IF THEY REALLY WANT HIM – BUT UMNO SHOULD SHUT THE DOOR & KEEP IT SHUT PERMANENTLY – IT’S HIGH TIME FOR ZAHID TO RAISE THE GAME IN UMNO – TO FIT ITS NEW ROLE IN A NEW GOVT THAT WILL REALLY FOCUS ON NATION-BUILDING & NOT NATION-DESTRUCTION

Tajuddin still hoping Umno will accept his appeal

The former Umno Supreme Council member says he has rejected overtures from PAS and Bersatu.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is still hoping that his six-year suspension by the party will be retracted.

He said this was the reason he had rejected offers from Bersatu and PAS.

Tajuddin, who was suspended in October, said in his appeal, he had apologised for criticising party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and he did not want to continue feuding as he was still loyal to Umno.

He said his love for Umno was also the reason he rejected the advances of other parties during the last general election after he was dropped as the candidate for Pasir Salak. The seat was eventually won by Perikatan Nasional’s Jamaludin Yahya.

“I rejected them because I love the party. So let’s work together and not be so sensitive,” he told FMT.

“Those who don’t criticise and just go ‘yes sir’ are also not helping the president, but actually brought him down when we lost in the general election. So who loses in the end?,” he asked.

Tajuddin was a Supreme Council member for 15 years and was the Pasir Salak Umno chief for 18 years.

He said despite the party’s treatment towards him, he could not see himself joining another party.

Besides being suspended as a member, he was also sacked as Supreme Council member in June last year. Tajuddin was also heavily criticised for his handling of the LRT accident involving two trains and he was also dropped as the ambassador to Indonesia.

“What is the point of suspending me? I have not left Umno even though I have a choice to join PAS or Bersatu. I even have their offers.”

Rumours have been swirling on social media that several Umno members would be joining PAS. Among the names mentioned were Annuar Musa, Tajuddin and Khairy Jamaluddin.

Following his suspension from Umno, Tajuddin had urged Zahid to resign.

Tajuddin’s appeal against his suspension was rejected on Jan 5.

His son, Faizal Tajuddin, also failed to continue his legacy in Pasir Salak when he lost to Khairul Azwan Harun in the party elections.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.