Pejuang’s gambit to have better political security by joining Perikatan Nasional has failed.

PN’s supreme council had decided to reject Pejuang’s application to join the coalition.

Coalition secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said in a statement today that the decision was made during a meeting yesterday.

However, no reason was given for why the coalition decided to snub Pejuang.

Hamzah’s statement also did not mention Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) – which is also reportedly aiming to join PN.

Pejuang is an offshoot of Bersatu – the lead party in PN – formed after Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his son Mukhriz, and other allies were forced out of Bersatu following the 2020 Sheraton Move.

Pejuang then joined forces with Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and other right-wing Malay parties to form GTA.

However, GTA and Pejuang suffered a humiliating defeat in the 15th general election, losing all their deposits.

Following this, there was a schism within Pejuang when Mahathir – who was its chairperson – could not see eye to eye with Mukhriz, the party president.

Mahathir then left Pejuang and joined Putra.

Fearing another wipeout at the upcoming six state elections, Mukhriz applied for Pejuang to join PN, arguing that it would help avoid a split in Malay votes.

Meanwhile, Hamzah also said today that PN had decided to stick with its GE15 tactic of using the PAS logo in Kelantan and Terengganu and the coalition logo everywhere else.

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor also retained his post as the coalition’s election director. Mkini

Pejuang dismayed by PN’s rejection of coalition membership bid

The party’s secretary-general Amiruddin Hamzah says it is saddened that its aim of ensuring Malay votes are not split has not been appreciated by the coalition.

PETALING JAYA: Pejuang is disheartened by Perikatan Nasional’s decision to not accept it as a component party. Its secretary-general Amiruddin Hamzah said the party would now focus on mobilising its machinery in preparation for the impending state elections. “We are dismayed that our goal to ensure Malay votes are not split is not appreciated by PN,” he said in a brief statement. Earlier, PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the coalition’s Supreme Council had decided to reject Pejuang’s application to become a component party. However, no reason was given. Pejuang applied to join PN as a component party earlier this month, with its president Mukhriz Mahathir saying it was “insufficient” for the party to form electoral pacts with other parties or coalitions to avoid seat clashes. Mukhriz also said joining PN would prevent a split in Malay votes in the state elections. FMT