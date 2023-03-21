THE 3 SATANS & THE GREAT AUKUS WEAPONS-SELLING SCAM – ‘THIS IS BEYOND STUPID! THIS IS US$368 BILLION OR MORE THAN RM1 TRILLION!’

For some time now (perhaps since the Vietnam War) three SATANS have been shedding human blood all over the world. The three SATANS are the USA, the UK and their sheep skin throw-rug Australia. Often they are assisted by Canada and New Zealand. All five being Anglo-Saxon, English speaking, extremely fond of shedding human blood psychopaths.

In 1999 one of the recalcitrants in Australia publicly begged for a job to be ‘America’s deputy sheriff’ !!





John Hick Howard the Aussie prime minister actually volunteered to shed more human blood. These folks are nuts.

In the latest iteration of this blood-lust the Aussies, US and UK have agreed on another ‘lets kill the slopes‘ venture – it is called AUKUS.

They do not mince their words. After shedding the blood of millions of people in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Panama, Grenada, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen they want to shed Chinese blood.

AUKUS will dominate Australian defense policy for 30 years

all-round containment, encirclement, suppression against China

based upon doctrine of forward containment (of China)

to supplement US presence in region (aka deputy sheriff).

Australia to take part in containment of China

A$368 billion AUKUS commitment

combined fleet of nuclear subs operating from Perth

US will ultimately sell 5 nuclear subs to Australia.

Australia, UK, US publicly announced timetable for AUKUS

2023 US nuclear subs will increase port visits to Australia

2026 joined by British nuclear subs.

2030s Australia will buy 3 nuclear subs from US

2030s UK to build first AUKUS nuclear sub

2040s Australia will build own nuclear subs

This is beyond stupid. The answer to this stupidity is that A$368 Billion !! That is more than RM1.0 TRILLION !! This is just a weapons selling scam. Nothing more than that.

The US, UK, Australia, Canada do not fight wars in foreign lands anymore where the enemy can shoot back just as effectively.

Napalm thatch roofed villages in Vietnam yes. The Marines have the guts to do it. Blow up mud houses in Afghanistan certainly. The Marines have the guts to do that too. But when the Chinese (and Russians) can zip you up in a body bag before mama can say hee haw, well that is something else.

After the Russians downed that American drone in the Black Sea a few days ago, the US sent another drone but a further 100km out – just to be doubly safe. In 2019 after the Iranians shot down that American Global Hawk drone (flying at 40,000 – 50,000 feet!!) not only the Americans but even the British cancelled all their surveillance flights over the area. They just chickened out.

China now has the worlds largest navy with almost 400 surface combat ships and submarines. Guess how many combat ships the Aussies have? 200? 150? 100? Wrong answers. The Aussies have EIGHT frigates (some say SEVEN) – their entire surface combat force. (The HMASSes Anzac, Arunta, Ballarat, Parramatta, Perth, Stuart, Toowoomba, Warramunga) Ok by 2040s the Aussies hope to have THREE nuclear subs. Maybe FIVE. But by 2040 China may have NINE aircraft carrier battle groups. China now has at least 12 nuclear subs. By 2040 they may have a hundred. And China will have hundreds of drone submarines prowling the seas.

The AUKUS will be based in Perth which is not only `6000 km from the main Chinese Navy Base at Hainan Island (South China Sea) but the Aussie subs will have to squeeze past numerous channels and chokepoints in Indonesia to get to the South China Sea.Surely the monstrous Chinese Navy can cut off access to the South China Sea or make the trip extremely hazardous.

And to what purpose? To stop China from becoming the largest and wealthiest economy in the world? Is that it? Thats all?

Here is another point of view about AUKUS plus maybe some suggestions. This is from Australia too.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/