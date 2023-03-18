OF COURSE, IT’S A PLOT TO TOPPLE ANWAR – WHO DOESN’T KNOW IT! – BUT DOES HE HAVE THE COJONES TO SURVIVE IT? – WHEN THE TIMING IS CRUCIAL, HIT THE BUTTON & GO FOR THE CRACKDOWN! – BECAUSE MALAYSIANS WHICH INCLUDES A HUGE NUMBER OF MALAYS, PERHAPS EVEN A MAJORITY, WILL SURELY RALLY BEHIND HIM AGAIN – WHO WANTS MAHATHIR-DAIM OR MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN OR ISMAIL SABRI-HADI BACK AS PM & RIGHT-HAND-MAN AGAIN? – AND LIKE IT OR NOT, ‘TIN KOSONG’ MUST REALISE THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST FOR HIM – NOT ONLY MUST HE GET MALAYS TO REALISE THEY DON’T NEED THE POISONED ‘TONGKAT’ BUILT INTO THEM BY DR M – ANWAR MUST UNDERSTAND IT WAS HIS OWN BRAND OF ISLAMISATION WHEN HE WAS DPM THAT HAS GIVEN RISE TO TODAY’S ‘GREEN WAVE’ – & MAKE THE NECESSARY CORRECTIONS TO NOT ONLY GIVE MALAYS BACK THEIR SELF-CONFIDENCE BUT ALSO THEIR VERY ‘MALAY-NESS’ – MALAYS ARE NOT ARABS. THEY ARE MALAYS! AND SHOULD BE PROUDLY SO!
It’s a ploy to unseat Anwar, says ex-MP on rise in religious rhetoric
Former Klang MP Charles Santiago has urged Malaysians to unite and reject the use of religion to manipulate the people.
Charles Santiago said the religious rhetoric is also meant to falsely paint Anwar Ibrahim as someone who cannot protect Islam and the rights of Malay Muslims.
PETALING JAYA: A former MP said the recent increase in religious rhetoric is aimed at unseating Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister, calling it a “ploy for political gain”.
Such rhetoric is also meant to falsely paint the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman as someone who cannot protect Islam and the rights of Malay Muslims, Charles Santiago said.
“The current government isn’t perfect, but Datuk Seri Anwar is a better option (than the opposition).
“So let’s come together as Malaysians to reject the use of religious beliefs to manipulate, control and dominate us through fear,” the former Klang MP said in a statement.
Santiago said that Christians were once again being fashioned as proselytising Muslims and that such a narrative had dangerous consequences.
“Those fanning such religious and racial sentiments don’t care about the country or its people, but (are doing it simply to gain) political power.”
Yesterday, Anwar claimed that certain “desperate” people who felt challenged will continue to play up racial and religious sentiments to their advantage.
"Kamu pegang tampuk kuasa 3 tahun baru-baru ini, mana RUU355?" – Dato' Seri @AnwarIbrahim, 18 Mac 2023 pic.twitter.com/LxWtiGs5ix
— Media Selangor (@Media_Selangor) March 18, 2023
Later, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani also warned that action would be taken against those who make racially-charged statements.
The statements come in the wake of a police investigation into blogger Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, over his Facebook post linking a youth and sports ministry organisation to Christian evangelism.
This suggestion was quickly rebutted by political leaders in Sabah and Sarawak, who said it was not in line with the teachings of Islam. FMT
Mahathir’s NEP has crippled Malays, says ex-MP Tawfik
He says the NEP was meant to give a temporary advantage to the Malays, not a prolonged dependence.
PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad successfully used the New Economic Policy to cripple the Malays into thinking that they would forever need a crutch in order to succeed in competition with others, according to a former MP.
Tawfik Ismail said the NEP as envisioned by Abdul Razak Hussein and Ismail Abdul Rahman (Tawfik’s father) was meant to give a temporary advantage to the Malays, not a prolonged dependence.
Using a golf handicap as an analogy, Tawfik said the NEP was to encourage the Malays to strive towards one day demonstrating better proficiency and skills.
“Mahathir saw the Malays as being handicapped, in what the Malays call ‘cacat’ or permanent disability, requiring lifelong crutches to get by. Also he isn’t a sportsman, and doesn’t know that winning and losing are part of the game of life, and hence he was a sore loser in the game of politics,” he told FMT.
Tawfik, a former Umno member, was MP for Sungai Benut from 1986-1990. He co-founded the Gerak Independent electoral reform group in 2019. The group seeks to be a “third force” at elections.
He said Mahathir’s successful “indoctrination of dependence” is the main reason that Malays today think that they cannot succeed without help.
“This is why the Malays have this ‘crutch’ mentality. Instead of competing and trying to get on an equal playing field, they are in fact being hobbled, which I think is the end result of Mahathirism.”
The NEP was first introduced in 1970 after the May 13 riots in 1969. It put forth pro-Bumiputera affirmative actions with wealth distribution at its core. While it formally ended in 1990, it continues to shape the country’s policies.
Anwar and Islamisation
Tawfik also said that there was concern that the type of Islam peddled by Anwar Ibrahim when he was Mahathir’s right-hand man in the 90s would make a comeback.
While Anwar, now prime minister, currently promotes Islam and the concept of Malaysia Madani, he had failed to include the role of the sultans who are the constitutional heads of Islam in their states, said Tawfik.
He said Anwar’s version of Islam was also heavily influenced by Arabism, which disregarded Malay culture and practices. “This has encouraged a kind of thinking that made the green wave a reality as it emboldens a more narrow view of what Islam is,” Tawfik said.
The green wave is a reference to the spectacular gains made by PAS at the general election in November, when it won 43 seats to emerge as the single largest political party in the Dewan Rakyat.
Tawfik said Anwar, in promoting Islam, had failed to take multiculturalism into account, as well as other constitutional safeguards on other faiths and cultures. FMT
