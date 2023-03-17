Kelantan PAS Youth chief Kamal Mohamad has accused Hannah Yeoh of denying the state the right to host the national sports meet next year.

PETALING JAYA: Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh will lodge a police report over a PAS leader’s claim that she had abused her authority to deny Kelantan the opportunity to host the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma).

Kelantan PAS Youth chief Kamal Mohamad made the allegation against Yeoh in a statement published on his Facebook page and on Harakahdaily.

Yeoh said the allegations were defamatory as the Kelantan youth, sports and NGO executive councillor Wan Roslan Wan Hamat had agreed for Kelantan to host Sukma in 2028 instead of next year.

“Kelantan agreed to be the host (in 2028) to give them more time to prepare.

“It will take some time for the relevant infrastructure to be built,” she said, adding that Wan Roslan was with her at her ministry’s headquarters yesterday.

Yeoh announced yesterday that Sarawak will host the 2024 Sukma while Kelantan will host the national meet in 2028. The 2026 edition of the games will be organised by the national sports council (NSC), she added.

Kamal, however, claimed Yeoh was engaging in “power play”, adding that “this DAP minister is famous for using her powers quietly”.

He added that the state’s youth will remember this “denial of Kelantan’s rights”.

Yeoh had previously lodged a police report against blogger Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, for linking a non-profit organisation under her ministry to Christian evangelism.

Yeoh said Badrul’s Facebook posting gave the impression that she had turned into an evangelist soon after she was appointed as minister.

Yeoh said the organisation’s “Projek Artikel 11 Jom Ziarah” would not require Muslims to visit Christian churches, adding that similar programmes had only seen the participation of non-Muslim youth.

Badrul challenged Yeoh’s response, asking why a promotional poster in Bahasa Melayu was deleted if there was nothing wrong with the programme. FMT