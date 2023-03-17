HANNAH YEOH THE LATEST ‘CHINESE TARGET’ PICKED BY BERSATU & PAS TO ‘FITNAH’ AGAINST – AS PN BIDS TO RAMP UP A HUGE ANTI-NON-MALAY SWELL AHEAD OF LOOMING CORRUPTION CHARGES AGAINST THEIR LEADERS & THE UPCOMING STATE POLLS? – BUT LODGING POLICE REPORTS NOT ENOUGH – HANNAH & COLLEAGUES MUST MAKE SURE THERE ARE FOLLOW-THROUGH CHARGES BY THE ‘SOMETIMES SEE, SOMETIMES DON’T SEE’ POLICE IF THE EVIDENCE IS OBVIOUS
Doakan untuk saya. Difitnah orang Bersatu semalam, hari ini Ketua Pemuda PAS Kelantan pula fitnah. Pejabat saya telah membuat laporan polis. Exco Kelantan telah bersetuju semalam untuk jadi tuan rumah SUKMA 2028, memberi lebih banyak masa untuk siapkan pembinaan fasiliti sukan. pic.twitter.com/dnKYhuB2sf
Semalam Exco Kelantan bersama saya di KBS dan bersetuju :
•SUKMA 2024 – Sarawak jadi tuan rumah
•SUKMA 2026 – @MSNMALAYSIA
•SUKMA 2028 – Kelantan bersetuju menjadi tuan rumah untuk memberikan mereka tempoh persiapan yang lebih panjang. Infrastruktur perlu masa untuk dibina. pic.twitter.com/xGk0jT0wTh
Hannah to file report against PAS man over Sukma claim
Kelantan PAS Youth chief Kamal Mohamad has accused Hannah Yeoh of denying the state the right to host the national sports meet next year.
PETALING JAYA: Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh will lodge a police report over a PAS leader’s claim that she had abused her authority to deny Kelantan the opportunity to host the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma).
Kelantan PAS Youth chief Kamal Mohamad made the allegation against Yeoh in a statement published on his Facebook page and on Harakahdaily.
Yeoh said the allegations were defamatory as the Kelantan youth, sports and NGO executive councillor Wan Roslan Wan Hamat had agreed for Kelantan to host Sukma in 2028 instead of next year.
“Kelantan agreed to be the host (in 2028) to give them more time to prepare.
Kamal, however, claimed Yeoh was engaging in “power play”, adding that “this DAP minister is famous for using her powers quietly”.
He added that the state’s youth will remember this “denial of Kelantan’s rights”.
Yeoh had previously lodged a police report against blogger Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, for linking a non-profit organisation under her ministry to Christian evangelism.
Yeoh said Badrul’s Facebook posting gave the impression that she had turned into an evangelist soon after she was appointed as minister.
Yeoh said the organisation’s “Projek Artikel 11 Jom Ziarah” would not require Muslims to visit Christian churches, adding that similar programmes had only seen the participation of non-Muslim youth.
Badrul challenged Yeoh’s response, asking why a promotional poster in Bahasa Melayu was deleted if there was nothing wrong with the programme. FMT
TWITTER.COM / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
