EX-DEPUTY RELIGIOUS MINISTER SAYS 'LGBT LIFESTYLE GOES BEYOND ANIMAL LIMITS' – PAS MP TRIES TO LINK WOMEN'S MARCH RALLY TO LGBTs BUT QUICKLY WITHDRAWS
He described the group’s lifestyle as perverse and beyond animal limits.
“When it comes to the LGBT, I am sure that normal people, with the right mindset, will not support them.
“If someone says this is human rights, let me say that this is not human.
“A perverse act like this goes beyond animal limits. Two male bulls will not marry, two female cows will not marry,” he said when debating the national unity index today.
The former deputy religious affairs minister pointed out that the previous PN government took the matter seriously and had formed a task force to “solve the issue”.
“I’m sure the MPs here don’t agree with this LGBT lifestyle. That’s why I want to address it here so that this matter, which can affect the unity index, can be tackled.
“The relevant ministry should focus more on this issue and bring a more holistic narrative in solving the LGBT issue,” Marzuk said.
God’s wrath
He alluded to the history of Pompeii, which was devastated by a volcanic eruption in 79AD.
“Let’s remember this so that it doesn’t happen again and we don’t invite God’s wrath in perverse things like this,” he added.
Marzuk also addressed the destruction of sodomite communities in holy texts saying that the Prophet Lut was sent to the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to preach to their inhabitants about monotheism, the sinfulness of homosexuality and their lustful and violent acts.
“I’m a bit upset that for three terms we have been talking about fighting the LGBT. We have never had DAP friends who want to fight the LGBT, no matter what.
“When in the ministry of religion, we set up a task force to deal with LGBT issues but unfortunately our friends could not have acted more aggressively to express their disapproval,” he said.
Women’s march-LGBT link claims
Earlier, Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan) retracted his claim linking the women’s march rally with the LGBT movement.
“Are you sure Kuantan that the women’s march was an LGBT (gathering)?
“The others shut up first, I want to get that (confirmed). Are you sure? I want to know if you are sure. If not say no. Is the parade an LGBT one or a women’s march?
“Are you sure the marcher is LGBT and the organiser is LGBT?” he firmly asked in the Dewan Rakyat.
Johari warned Wan Razali he could be prosecuted if the statement contradicted the truth.
Following this, Wan Razali retracted his statement.
MKINI
.