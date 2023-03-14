‘IN FACT, WE’RE GETTING CLOSER’ – BERSATU, REAL LIARS OR NOT, INSIST NO FRICTION WITH PAS – AFTER PAS DISMISSES TALK, WHETHER DELIBERATELY SPREAD OR NOT, OF PULLING OUT FROM PN – BUT CAN THERE REALLY BE SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE?

Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders are insisting there is no friction between Bersatu and PAS as has recently been speculated.

In fact, Bersatu supreme council member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman said the relationship between the two PN parties is getting closer.

“Speculation about the status of the relationship between Bersatu and PAS was answered by a PAS leader himself yesterday. We on the Bersatu leadership side were already aware of that (the annual conference of PAS branches) in advance.

“So there is no question of friction between us because the brotherhood between Bersatu (and PAS) is getting closer. In fact, PAS also provided space for the Bersatu supreme council to meet at its former headquarters in Taman Melewar recently,” he said when contacted by Malaysiakini today.

Yesterday, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man dismissed rumours circulating among politicians that the party was planning to leave PN.

The PAS leader denied ever hearing such a thing.

“There is none, it never came up,” said the Kubang Kerian MP.

It is not clear how the rumour started and Malaysiakini was not able to confirm its authenticity.

However, the rumours were rampant after top PAS leaders did not attend the Bersatu annual general meeting held over the weekend.

Asked about this, Tuan Ibrahim said it was just a matter of scheduling conflicts.

“We already knew. There was an invitation but it just so happened that PAS is currently in the middle of a general meeting. Most (PAS) leaders have already informed the top leadership of Bersatu that it is a coincidence (the meeting) is on the same day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Faiz said Bersatu always appreciates and understands its friends in the PN coalition.

“So are the values of loyalty held by them because our struggle in PN is for Malaysians,” he said.

