The corruption charges against Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin will only strengthen the coalition in facing the upcoming six state elections, said opposition chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan.

Takiyuddin said PN had been receiving a good response from the rakyat following the prosecution of the former prime minister on Friday.

“We see that the situation with the charges (against Muhyiddin) has received a good response from the rakyat (who believe) that it is part of a plan to weaken PN.

“I do not think it will damage our performance. On the contrary, it will increase support (for us).

“Something like that, especially when it happens to the opposition, will be advantageous to us. We are confident that it will not weaken us but strengthen us instead,” he told reporters after officiating the Kota Bharu PAS annual general meeting (AGM) in Kota Bharu today.

Also present for the officiation of the AGM was Arau MP Shahidan Kassim.

Takiyuddin also said PN would hold a roadshow across the country to explain to the rakyat the issues facing Muhyiddin.

“We will hold a roadshow across the country to explain to the rakyat about this issue.

“We will go to all the states because we are responsible for explaining to the rakyat and our supporters, as well as 4.7 million voters. We feel responsible to explain what is happening and what we will do.

“PN will galvanise all its strength for the upcoming state elections where we expect support to increase,” he said.

Muhyiddin was charged yesterday with four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering involving RM232.5 million.

MKINI

