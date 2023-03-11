ANOTHER PUBLIC ‘CERAMAH’ IN PAS HEARTLAND TONIGHT – EVEN AS POLICE SUMMON ORGANISERS OF MUHYIDDIN SOLIDARITY EVENT IN PUTRAJAYA A DAY AGO – ‘WHAT IS CERTAIN IS THAT SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS WILL BE SUMMONED TO FACILITATE INVESTIGATIONS,’ SAY KL COPS

The police will summon for questioning several individuals related to a gathering in solidarity with Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin on Thursday night.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Azmi Abu Kassim said they have opened investigations into the matter shortly after receiving a report on the Thursday night gathering, which was held in front of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

The police have identified the individuals or organisers of the gathering, he said.

“Investigations into the solidarity gathering in front of the MACC building in Putrajaya are being conducted.

“What is certain is that several individuals will be summoned to facilitate investigations,” Azmi said, as reported by Sinar Harian today.

Muhyiddin was called to the MACC headquarters on Thursday morning for questioning and was released nine hours later.

He was then charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court yesterday with four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering involving RM232.5 million.

Various PN leaders have described Muhyiddin’s prosecution as “political persecution”.

PN is also expected to hold a series of events in solidarity with Muhyiddin, including a solat hajat (prayer of need) at Taman Melewar in Gombak.

PN is also scheduled to hold a public ceramah tonight at Taman Melewar.

