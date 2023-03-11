He said accreditation can only be granted to those who have extensive knowledge of Islam to allow them to teach or hold religious talks in mosques or surau throughout the state.

“To ensure that the religion of Islam continues to be protected from any element of wrong teachings, slander and ill will that can adversely affect the religion, society and the country, an accreditation is required,” he said through a Facebook post on the Selangor Royal Office page today.

Sultan Sharafuddin also called on Muslims in Selangor to understand and appreciate the message in the Friday prayer's sermon entitled 'Teaching Accreditation, a Necessity' read in mosques across the state today.

The sermon urged preachers accredited by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council to always comply with the laws and instructions from religious authorities, among other things.

Stressing the importance of the message, the Selangor Ruler also said Islamic preachers should also use their teaching credentials in the right situation, not for personal gain and benefit.

“Do not insert jokes that are extreme as the public will only remember the jokes instead of the knowledge presented, which will eventually cause them to be more attracted to the speakers because of their jokes, not the knowledge,” he added.

He also cautioned the preachers against touching on party politics and causing enmity among Muslims, or between races or groups of people in this country or talking about matters that can incite hatred or contempt towards any religion and the government.

“The Selangor Islamic Religious Department often receives complaints that some mosques or surau are still inviting unaccredited preachers,” he said, adding that some unaccredited preachers continue to hold religious talks in mosques and surau despite knowing that they need to be accredited before they can preach.

“When permission to give talks in mosques and surau is not granted (to the preachers) for not having accreditation, the religious authorities are blamed and derided for allegedly preventing preaching efforts in mosques and surau,” he said.

— Bernama

