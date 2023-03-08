HAS MUHYIDDIN BEEN ARRESTED? – RUMOURS SIZZLE ACROSS KL THAT BERSATU CHIEF HAS BEEN DETAINED – TO BE BROUGHT TO COURT TOMORROW TO FACE CHARGES – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WARNS WHETHER ‘TUN’ OR ‘TAN SRI’, NO ONE WILL BE SPARED FROM CORRUPTION CHARGES IF THERE’S EVIDENCE
MACC said to be prepping charges against top Bersatu leader
KUALA LUMPUR — A very high-profile Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leader is believed to have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) ahead of possible charges tomorrow.
The MACC has already charged two Bersatu leaders — Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad — and arrested the party’s treasurer for its investigations into suspected abuse involving the Jana Wibawa scheme the Muhyiddin administration introduced at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Aside from the arrest and prosecution of its leaders, Bersatu has also had its bank accounts frozen as part of the MACC investigation. MALAY MAIL
Speculation rife top leader to be charged, portal names Muhyiddin
There is intense speculation that MACC might haul a top politician to court tomorrow to face corruption charges.
Although Malaysiakini is unable to independently verify this, the online news portal Malaysia Now has identified the leader as the Perikatan Nasional chairperson and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.
According to the portal, it had “reliably learnt that the former prime minister could be arrested and brought to court as early as tomorrow.”
Malaysiakini has also contacted Muhyiddin’s aide for comment but has not received a response.
Earlier, there was speculation that MACC had raided residences linked to the senior politician but attempts to obtain confirmation from the commission proved futile.
Malaysiakini is also unable to confirm another related speculation that the former premier would be arrested tonight.
Should Muhyiddin be charged, it would be the latest in a series of charges laid against Bersatu leaders since mid-February.
On Feb 21, Wan Saiful Wan Jan was charged at the Kuala Lumpur High Court for soliciting bribes of an unspecified amount and slapped with another charge of receiving RM6.96 million in bribes in 2022.
Several charges were also laid against Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad.
According to the MACC, these charges were related to the Jana Wibawa scheme – a stimulus project by the then-Muhyiddin administration as part of the Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts.
Also charged was Teo Wee Cheng who runs a business in the Pagoh area, which is coincidentally Muhyiddin’s stronghold. MKINI
Senior Perikatan leader likely to be arrested and charged, says source
PETALING JAYA: A senior leader in Perikatan Nasional is likely to be arrested and charged by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) anytime soon, says a source.
“MACC officers raided his son’s house on Monday (March 6) night. We are now readying ourselves as we have received information that they will arrest the leader soon to be charged.
“He is likely to be arrested tomorrow (March 9) night over the recent allegations concerning party funds,” said the source.
MACC is currently investigating allegations that chosen contractors allegedly deposited RM300 mil into the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia party account as funds before the last general election.
Perikatan Nasional chairman and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had denied this, crying political slander by those intending to smear his reputation as a former prime minister.
On Feb 18, Muhyiddin told the media that MACC confirmed that he was not a suspect in the ongoing investigations when he was called up to give his statement.
Muhyiddin had also named former finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz as the one who approved the companies taking part in the Jana Wibawa programme, held during the Covid-19 pandemic to assist bumiputra contractors.
Tengku Zafrul also claimed that he was called up by MACC as a witness.
On March 2, Bersatu treasurer Datuk Seri Mohd Salleh Bajuri was remanded on the request of MACC for two days and released on March 3.
Prior to that, former Bersatu information chief and Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad were charged in court.
They were alleged to have collected funds from the award of projects during the tenure of Muhyiddin as the eighth Prime Minister. ANN
