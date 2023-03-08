HAS MUHYIDDIN BEEN ARRESTED? – RUMOURS SIZZLE ACROSS KL THAT BERSATU CHIEF HAS BEEN DETAINED – TO BE BROUGHT TO COURT TOMORROW TO FACE CHARGES – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WARNS WHETHER ‘TUN’ OR ‘TAN SRI’, NO ONE WILL BE SPARED FROM CORRUPTION CHARGES IF THERE’S EVIDENCE

There is intense speculation that MACC might haul a top politician to court tomorrow to face corruption charges.

Although Malaysiakini is unable to independently verify this, the online news portal Malaysia Now has identified the leader as the Perikatan Nasional chairperson and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to the portal, it had “reliably learnt that the former prime minister could be arrested and brought to court as early as tomorrow.”

Malaysiakini has also contacted Muhyiddin’s aide for comment but has not received a response.

Earlier, there was speculation that MACC had raided residences linked to the senior politician but attempts to obtain confirmation from the commission proved futile.

Malaysiakini is also unable to confirm another related speculation that the former premier would be arrested tonight.

Should Muhyiddin be charged, it would be the latest in a series of charges laid against Bersatu leaders since mid-February.

On Feb 21, Wan Saiful Wan Jan was charged at the Kuala Lumpur High Court for soliciting bribes of an unspecified amount and slapped with another charge of receiving RM6.96 million in bribes in 2022.

Several charges were also laid against Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad.

According to the MACC, these charges were related to the Jana Wibawa scheme – a stimulus project by the then-Muhyiddin administration as part of the Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts.

Also charged was Teo Wee Cheng who runs a business in the Pagoh area, which is coincidentally Muhyiddin’s stronghold. MKINI