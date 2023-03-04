IT WAS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WHO REAPPOINTED IDRUS AS AG, NOT ME – AZALINA DISTANCES HERSELF AMID MOUNTING CRITICISM OVER IDRUS – ‘PERHAPS THE PRIME MINISTER HAS HIS OWN REASONS FOR EXTENDING THE AG’S APPOINTMENT. PERHAPS IDRUS HAS SOME UNFINISHED BUSINESS’

Azalina distances herself from Idrus’ reappointment as AG

The law and institutional reform minister says the attorney-general is accountable only to the prime minister.

KOTA TINGGI: Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said she was not involved in the reappointment of Attorney-General (AG) Idrus Harun.

She said the AG was only accountable to the prime minister.

“I was not personally involved in the process of reappointing the AG.

“I want to stress that perhaps the prime minister has his own reasons for extending the AG’s appointment for six more months.

“But perhaps he (Idrus) has some unfinished business,” she told reporters after launching the Financial Literacy Programme for Legal Aid and Insolvency Clinics here today.

Social media users had wondered if Azalina, who is also the Pengerang MP, had anything to do with Idrus’ reappointment.

She said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had consented to the extension of Idrus’ tenure in accordance with Clause (1) Article 145 of the Federal Constitution.

On a separate matter, Azalina said the Insolvency Act 1967 (Act 360), which will be amended, will be tabled in Parliament early next month.

She said six policy proposals will be tabled, including making improvements so that individuals can be released from bankruptcy faster.

“The prime minister, in his budget speech recently, had touched on this. We target 130,000 individuals from 260,000 bankruptcy cases to benefit from this amendment,” she said.

Azalina also said the Prime Minister’s Department will improve and expand the jurisdiction of the legal aid department as well as improve the National Legal Aid Foundation to provide services involving criminal cases.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

