GET IT THROUGH YOUR THICK HEADS! – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S NEW GOVT GETS A ROYAL WARNING FROM SULTAN NAZRIN – DON’T EVEN THINK OF CREATING YOUR OWN GRAVY TRAIN OR POKING RACIAL STRIFE TO MASK CORRUPTION OR TO MAKE YOURSELVES POPULAR – INDEED, DON’T REPEAT MISTAKES OF PAST GOVTS – ‘THE CITIZENS ARE DEMANDING A FRESH MENU WITH NEW RECIPES IN THIS NEW POLITICAL ARENA’

Do not repeat past mistakes, Sultan Nazrin warns govt

The Perak Ruler says the people want to see capable leaders free of corruption.

PETALING JAYA: The country needs political leaders who are free of corruption and are not a disappointment to the people, says Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

He said the people felt suffocated and disgusted with acts of corruption, which is a cancer that causes moral decline, oppression, cruelty, degradation, environmental disasters, unemployment and poverty.

Sultan Nazrin said corruption had left the younger generation at a disadvantage as they were facing a dark future because of corrupt leaders.

“Procurement practices have raised many question marks and financial scandals have cast a dark shadow over the country’s reputation. The shame comes with a high price to pay when citizens deal with foreign counterparts.

“Read, assess, understand and digest the message delivered through the ballot papers,” Bernama reported him as saying during the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the Sultan of Perak’s 66th birthday celebration at Istana Iskandariah today.

Also present at the event were Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Perak Ruler said the people wanted fair and just governance based on rule of law and impartially dispensed by judges who are non-partisan and free of political interference.

“After 65 years of independence and 15 general elections, the citizens are demanding a fresh menu with new recipes in this new political arena.

“They are getting more literate, emphasising integrity, trustworthiness and transparency.

“So leaders must be able to decipher the people’s message accurately,” he said.

Sultan Nasrin also reminded leaders that the people are also rejecting racial rhetoric and are more open in exposing corrupt practices and rejecting leaders involved in graft.

“The people want a country that is free from strife and conflict, to live harmoniously with mutual respect, always cooperative and unhindered by religious prejudices and racial distrust.”

He added that the people also need social services such as education to realise their full potential, accessible healthcare, public transportation to reduce expenses and affordable housing schemes, fully equipped with recreational and social facilities.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

