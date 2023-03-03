PAS is willing to accept Pejuang into PN, says Tuan Ibrahim

The PAS deputy president, however, says any decision pertaining to Pejuang’s application will be made with other PN component parties.

SEPANG: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says in principle, the Islamic party is willing to accept anyone who wants to join Perikatan Nasional (PN) and this includes Pejuang.

“We are open to accepting anyone who supports our common struggle. In any case, we will be meeting with PN to consider Pejuang’s application,” he told reporters after seeing off PN’s earthquake relief mission to Turkey and Syria at KLIA.

Tuan Ibrahim, however, clarified that he had not seen Pejuang’s application form.

Yesterday, Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir said the party had applied to be a component of PN.

Mukhriz said the party’s central executive council had decided to apply to join the Muhyiddin Yassin-led coalition.

He said the council decided that it was not sufficient for Pejuang to only form an electoral pact with other parties or coalitions to avoid seat clashes.

Meanwhile, Pejuang’s women’s youth chief Nurul Ashikin Mabahwi said the party applied to join PN because the coalition was more open to discussion compared to Pakatan Harapan.

