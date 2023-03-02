NEARLY 100 YEARS OLD & YET ‘ACHIEVED NOTHING’ MAHATHIR CAN ONLY GO BACK TO RACISM & CORRUPTION – KIT SIANG IN SHOCK AT DR M JOINING ULTRA-MALAY GROUP IN THE NAME OF ‘LOVE’ FOR MALAYS – ‘BUT THE CRUELLEST IRONY OF ALL IS THAT HIS SON, MUKHRIZ, HAD SUBMITTED AN APPLICATION FOR PEJUANG TO JOIN PN AS A COMPONENT PARTY’ – INDEED, MAHATHIR WAS NEVER SINCERE

Kit Siang questions Dr Mahathir’s motives for joining Perkasa party

KUALA LUMPUR — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang expressed shock today over former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s move to join Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) ostensibly to champion Malay rights.

In a statement, Lim questioned why Dr Mahathir, who has not only been the country’s PM twice but is also nearly a century old, still claimed the Malay community was losing political and economic control in Malaysia, to the point they needed “rescue”.

Stating his disappointment, Lim said Dr Mahathir appeared to have backtracked on the latter’s own Vision 2020 and Bangsa Malaysia ideals.

“If the Malays have lost political and economic control of Malaysia, who has gained the political and economic control?

“Is Mahathir suggesting the non-Malays?” Lim asked.

Lim then likened Dr Mahathir to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who previously claimed that Malaysia could be controlled by the non-Muslims if the Malays have low political awareness.

“But the cruellest irony of all is the news report that his son and President of Pejuang, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir had submitted an application for Pejuang to join Perikatan Nasional as a component party.

“Where is all the Malaysianness after six decades of Malaysian nation-building?” Lim asked further.

In February, Dr Mahathir and 12 others quit the party after the party cut ties with the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition.

Dr Mahathir formed GTA late last year, amid speculation of an early general election, to bring together Pejuang, two minor Malay-based parties, and Malay professionals. He founded Pejuang in 2020 after quitting Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

He stepped down as Pejuang chairman on December 16, 2020 after all 125 of GTA candidates including him and Mukhriz lost their seats at the 15th general elections but stayed on as GTA chairman.

MALAY MAIL

