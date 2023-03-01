HADI MUST BE CHARGED FOR FAKE NEWS – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT MUST BE BRAVE ENOUGH TO HAUL HADI UP OVER HIS STATEMENT OF ‘LIES’ TO STIR UP RACIAL FRICTION – ONLY IN COURT CAN MALAYS SEE FOR THEMSELVES THE ‘FALSEHOODS’ THE LEADER OF THE COUNTRY’S BIGGEST MUSLIM PARTY IS WILLING TO SPEW IN THE NAME OF POLITICAL POWER

Lim Guan Eng criticised PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang for suggesting that Pakatan Harapan won the government by securing non-Muslim votes and warning that non-Muslims could control Malaysia if Malays have low political awareness.

In a statement, the Bagan MP called the Marang MP’s claims a “systematic sabotage campaign” to undermine the coalition government.

He condemned Hadi for lying to support his claims on the Malay voter turnout rate during the 15th general election (GE15).

“Hadi cited the 68 percent voter turnout of Muslim voters compared with the 98 percent turnout of non-Muslim voters as evidence. This is false and must be exposed as a lie.

“The actual overall turnout for the election was 74 percent. Researcher Bridget Welsh had contradicted Hadi by stating that Malays had the best voter turnout amongst all races at 79 percent,” he said.

Lim was referring to a string of statements from Hadi in which the latter claimed he was worried that non-Muslims will rule the country and that he was already predicting when the coalition government would see its fall.

Going against royal command

Lim also disputed Hadi’s claim that the coalition government was a non-Muslim government.

“Out of the 148 MPs supporting the coalition government, more than half, or 77, are Muslim MPs, dispelling the false narrative that non-Muslim MPs dominate the coalition government.

“The 77 Muslim MPs in the coalition government is in (sharp) contrast to that of the 72 out of 74 Perikatan Nasional MPs who are Muslims.

“In other words, the government has more Muslim MPs than the opposition.

“And yet Hadi continues with falsehoods to project extremist sentiments to corral the Muslim votes without any regard whatsoever for non-Muslims in Malaysia,” Lim said.

Hadi’s remark about non-Muslims ruling the country was paired with his “low Malay turnout” theory where he claimed that Malay turnout was “around 60 percent”.

He said Malays must appreciate the importance of voting and elections, stating that if some people prioritise going on the umrah over voting, it could lead to others controlling the country in the future.

Hadi also predicted the coalition government would collapse soon. However, he remained cryptic about when it would happen and whether the cause of the collapse would come from within or without.

Lim emphasised that Malaysia belonged to all citizens, including non-Muslims.

“For Hadi to continue to exclude non-Muslims is not only wrong but is also going against the royal command of the king to respect diversity and tolerance in our multi-racial society,” he said.

