‘CALL ME RACIST’ MAHATHIR RAMPS UP THE RACE RHETORIC MOMENTS AFTER JOINING IBRAHIM ALI’S PUTRA – ‘THAT’S WHY BEFORE I DIE, I WILL WORK FOR MY RACE’ – YET DR M WAS HUMILIATINGLY THROWN INTO THE RUBBISH DUMP BY MALAYS THEMSELVES – IS HE REALLY WORRIED FOR MALAYS OR HIS BILLIONAIRE SONS & LONG-TIME CRONIES? – WHAT AN OLD PHONEY!
Dr M ramps up race rhetoric after joining Putra
PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad played the race card moments after officially joining Putra, claiming the Malays are no longer dominating the economy, and that “others” have taken over.
Explaining his decision to join the Ibrahim Ali-led party, the former prime minister claimed the Malays were also taking a back seat in politics.
“That’s why before I die, I will work for my race.
Earlier this month, Mahathir expressed fears of an impending government push for changes in electoral boundaries that could result in the number of Malay-majority seats being reduced.
Mahathir said he was afraid of such a possibility as Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling coalition holds a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat.
“And if there are fewer Malay-majority areas, there is a chance for others to exert influence on the government,” he said.
Mahathir joined Putra after quitting Pejuang last month following his former party’s decision to withdraw from the Gerakan Tanah Air coalition.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.