ZAHID LOVES ME! NO, HE LOVES ME! – UMNO WOMEN FIGHT OVER ZAHID – WITH BOTH SHAHRIZAT & NORAINI CAMPS EACH INSISTING THEY HAVE THE BACKING OF THE UMNO PRESIDENT

KUALA LUMPUR: The contest for the Wanita Umno chief post between incumbent Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and her predecessor-turned-challenger

Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil is getting intense with supporters of both camps each claiming to have received the endorsement from the party’s top leadership.

This comes after several pictures of Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Hamid Zahid visiting and having dinner with Noraini and Shahrizat at their respective homes went viral on social media.

Supporters of both camps were quick to claim that their choice of leaders received the blessings and backings from Zahid to contest in the party election immediately after the pictures were shared on a number of social media platforms.

There were also supporters attempting to discredit the candidate of the opposing camp by playing down the viral pictures.

When pictures of Zahid having dinner at Shahrizat’s home went viral about eight days ago, it raised eyebrows among political observers and had them wondering if the party president was throwing his support to the former women, family and community development minister.

Seen in the pictures were Shahrizat’s daughter and her son-in-law. Other Wanita Umno leaders were noticeably missing in the pictures suggesting that the visit by Zahid was only a friendly gesture.

Her supporters suggested otherwise when they claimed that Zahid provided input on Shahrizat’s proposed Wanita “road map” to restore the “teeth” of the wing deemed the backbone of the party.

Noraini’s supporters refuted such a claim when they alleged that Zahid was trying to persuade Shahrizat to stay out of the Wanita Umno chief race.

Moreover, Zahid recently hinted his support for Noraini when he openly praised and wanted the Parit Sulong member of parliament to return as Wanita Umno chief during the Dewan Rakyat sitting last week.

Senior Umno leader Mohd Rafi Awang Kechik who shared pictures of Zahid visiting Noraini and Shahrizat at their respective homes on his Facebook account asked the wing’s delegates to make their own judgement and conclusion.

“Both candidates (running for the Wanita Umno chief post) have met the Umno president. The party president went to pay a visit to Shahrizat as well as Noraini at their respective houses.

“It is now up to Wanita Umno (delegates) to choose (between Shahrizat and Noraini),” he wrote on his Facebook.

As of yesterday, the contest for the Wanita Umno chief will see a straight fight between Noraini and Shahrizat in the party polls.

The registration for the Umno election candidacy will close at midnight.

NST

.