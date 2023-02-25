AZALINA & REEZAL TO GO FOR UMNO VEEP POSTS – CROWDED FIELD NOW ALREADY 8, WITH EX-PM ISMAIL SABRI STILL YET TO DECIDE

The supreme council member submitted his nomination form at the Umno headquarters this morning.

“I am offering to contest for the vice-president’s position. I am offering my services as a candidate who can work round the clock since I’m no longer a part of the government.

“If the delegates are looking for a candidate who can look after the party 24/7, do consider Reezal Merican,” he told a press conference after filing his nomination.

The former Kepala Batas MP said he is relying on his experience of being an Umno member since he was 28 years old, to run for the third top position in the party.

The upcoming party polls will witness a seven-way clash for three vice-president posts.

Thus far, incumbents Khaled Nordin and Mahdzir Khalid have announced that they will defend their positions, while the third – Ismail Sabri Yaakob – has yet to decide.

Others who have thrown their hats into the ring include Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Umno secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir, former Johor menteri besar Hasni Mohammad and Titiwangsa MP Johari Ghani.

While he’s optimistic about his chances, Reezal said he has been humbled by the past to not be overconfident.

“I was confident of winning big in the 15th general election (GE15), but I lost.”

Race for supreme council seats heats up

The race for spots in the Umno supreme council has also intensified, with several candidates announcing their bids.

Lenggong MP Shamsul Anuar Nasarah has declared that he will defend his position in the supreme council, thus dismissing speculations that he would gun for the vice-presidency.

“I respect the opinion and requests of all parties. However, after considering the options, I have decided to defend my position as a supreme council member.

“What matters is my loyalty to the party and my desire to serve it. My struggles will not be swayed, I will do anything for the party,” he wrote on Facebook today.

Another supreme council member who will be defending his seat is Razlan Rafii.

“I would like to continue to assist the Umno leadership to strengthen its support base,” the political secretary to Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Umno information chief Isham Jalil

Umno information chief Isham Jalil has also launched a bid for a supreme council position.

“I have submitted my nomination for the position. I would like to bring the grassroots voice to the party leaders and continue Umno’s struggles.

“Whether I win in my bid or not, depends on the grassroots and God. Whether the (party) president re-elects me as the information chief after this election, I will leave it to his discretion,” Isham said in a statement.

Elections for positions in the party’s Wanita, Youth, and Puteri wings will be held on March 11, while contests for the divisional committee posts, vice presidency, and supreme council posts will be held on March 18.

The Umno general assembly last month adopted a no-contest resolution for the president and deputy president posts.

