German magazine Der Spiegel has issued an anonymously sourced report saying that Russia is currently in negotiations with a Chinese manufacturer to purchase 100 drones, which comes after repeat dire warnings out of the US for Beijing not to provide lethal aid to Moscow.

While highlighting that China rejected these warnings communicated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken as “disinformation”, the publication wrote Thursday that “information obtained by DER SPIEGEL indicates that the planned cooperation between Beijing and Moscow goes even further than Blinken makes it sound.”

File image of IAI Harop drone.

“According to that information, the Russian military is engaged in negotiations with Chinese drone manufacturer Xi’an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology over the mass production of kamikaze drones for Russia,” Spiegel continued.

The report specified that “Bingo has reportedly agreed to manufacture and test 100 ZT-180 prototype drones before delivering them to the Russian Defense Ministry by April 2023. Military experts believe the ZT-180 is capable of carrying a 35- to 50 kilogram warhead.”

The report further suggested that the design could possible be similar to Iran’s Shaheed 136 kamikaze drone, which Russia has heavily utilized on the battlefield, especially against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, such as power plants and heating facilities.

There’s certainly cause for skepticism when it comes to the Germany media report, given Spiegel is extremely vague on any of its sourcing methods, not even identifying whether the source is a Western government official, or how it came by the information.

Also, recently National Security Council spokesman John Kirby laid out that “While there are indications that China may be considering the provision of lethal capabilities to Russia, we have not seen them make that decision, we have not seen them move in that direction.” Kirby further warned days ago that, “Frankly, China should not want to become tangibly involved in that.” Likely if there was significant evidence possessed by the German or another allied government, the White House would be running with it. – -https://www.zerohedge.com/

If US, German tanks try to seize Russia’s constitutional territory, severe retaliatory action will follow, says Russian Ambassador to China

“German tanks have already appeared on Russian soil. I hope that Berlin does not forget how things ended up. I firmly believe that this time, our people will still stand the test,” Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov told the Global Times in an exclusive interview when talking about some Western countries’ plan to send tanks to aid Ukraine. He said that if the weapons including tanks provided by Washington and NATO countries are used to seize Russia’s “constitutional territory” or used a sub-caliber armor-piercing projectile with a uranium core, Russia will take “severe retaliatory action” and may have serious consequences. The leaders of the US and Germany each announced they will send M1 Abrams tanks and Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine is now also asking for supply of fighter jets. After the announcement by the US and Germany to send tanks, Kiev said it is “an important step on the path to victory.” Morgulov told the Global Times that the decision by the US, Germany, and other NATO countries to supply Ukraine with tanks led to a further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis and became irrefutable evidence of the direct involvement of Western countries in the conflict. “The supply of tanks showed that Washington has no ‘bottom lines.’ If Washington and NATO countries provide Kiev with weapons including tanks in order to strike deep inside our country and attempt to seize our constitutional territory, it will force us to take severe retaliatory action,” he said. He warned that “the Leopard 2 tank is equipped with a sub-caliber armor-piercing projectile with a uranium core, the use of which will contaminate the area, as happened in the past in Yugoslavia and Iraq. If they hand over such shells to Ukraine, we will consider it a ‘dirty bomb’ against Russia, with serious consequences to follow.” Analysts believe that on the first anniversary of the Ukraine crisis, Russia’s new “spring offensive” against Ukraine has already begun. Some analysts believe that Russia’s preparations for a large-scale offensive may exceed the level of February 24, 2022. At the same time, Ukraine is also preparing shells, waiting for the arrival of tanks and artillery aided by the West to launch a counterattack. The situation on the Russia-Ukraine battlefield is escalating, and the prospect of resolving the crisis through political negotiations between the two sides seems bleak. “A ceasefire and an end to the conflict is what we have consistently called for, but only if the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation and its legitimate security interests are respected,” Morgulov told the Global Times. “In the spring of 2022, we almost agreed upon the basic terms for a ceasefire… But the West was reluctant to end the conflict.” The Russian diplomat said that they have never refused to negotiate with Kiev and are open to dialogue with its Western patrons. But this can only happen “when they are able to adopt an attitude of mutual respect and genuine interest, acknowledge current realities, and show a willingness to take our fundamental interests and concerns into account.” GLOBAL TIMES

-https://www.zerohedge.com/ GLOBAL TIMES

.