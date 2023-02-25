WHAT THE U.S. & WESTERN MEDIA DARE NOT HIGHLIGHT – NEW POLLS SHOW ONLY 19% OF AMERICANS HAVE CONFIDENCE IN BIDEN’S HANDLING OF UKRAINE CONFLICT – AND ONLY 25% BELIEVE THE U.S. SHOULD BE PLAYING A MAJOR ROLE IN THE CONFLICT – WHEREAS 75% OF RUSSIANS SUPPORT WAR WITH UKRAINE – CONTRARY TO WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE & THE MAINSTREAM WESTERN MEDIA KEEP TRUMPETING

The survey reveals that only 19 percent of the public have a “great deal” of confidence in Biden’s ability, while 37 percent say they have “only some” confidence,” and 43 percent have “hardly any” confidence.

The poll also found that only 42 percent approve of the way Biden is handling the U.S.’ relationship with Russia, while 54 percent disapprove.

The poll also found that a quarter of respondents believe the U.S. shouldn’t be playing any role in the war, with a further 49 percent saying that the U.S. should only have minor role.

Just 26 percent believe the U.S. should be playing a major role.

The poll also found that while 59 percent of Democrats said they were in favour of sending government funds directly to Ukraine, just 21 percent of Republicans concur.

The figures represent a decrease in support among both groups, as last year 63 percent of Democrats and 28 percent of Republicans said they were in favour.

The findings come after Biden’s probable 2024 opponent Donald Trump declared that he would negotiate a peace deal and end the conflict within 24 hours, as well as ousting all the “demented warmongers and globalists” currently occupying the U.S. National Security establishment.

https://www.infowars.com/

