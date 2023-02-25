WHAT THE U.S. & WESTERN MEDIA DARE NOT HIGHLIGHT – NEW POLLS SHOW ONLY 19% OF AMERICANS HAVE CONFIDENCE IN BIDEN’S HANDLING OF UKRAINE CONFLICT – AND ONLY 25% BELIEVE THE U.S. SHOULD BE PLAYING A MAJOR ROLE IN THE CONFLICT – WHEREAS 75% OF RUSSIANS SUPPORT WAR WITH UKRAINE – CONTRARY TO WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE & THE MAINSTREAM WESTERN MEDIA KEEP TRUMPETING
Poll: Only 19% Of Americans Have Confidence In Biden’s Handling Of Ukraine Conflict
Only a quarter of Americans believe the U.S. should be playing a major role in the conflict
The survey reveals that only 19 percent of the public have a “great deal” of confidence in Biden’s ability, while 37 percent say they have “only some” confidence,” and 43 percent have “hardly any” confidence.
The poll also found that only 42 percent approve of the way Biden is handling the U.S.’ relationship with Russia, while 54 percent disapprove.
The poll also found that a quarter of respondents believe the U.S. shouldn’t be playing any role in the war, with a further 49 percent saying that the U.S. should only have minor role.
Just 26 percent believe the U.S. should be playing a major role.
The poll also found that while 59 percent of Democrats said they were in favour of sending government funds directly to Ukraine, just 21 percent of Republicans concur.
The figures represent a decrease in support among both groups, as last year 63 percent of Democrats and 28 percent of Republicans said they were in favour.
The findings come after Biden’s probable 2024 opponent Donald Trump declared that he would negotiate a peace deal and end the conflict within 24 hours, as well as ousting all the “demented warmongers and globalists” currently occupying the U.S. National Security establishment.
-https://www.infowars.com/
75% Of Russians Support War With Ukraine, New Poll Finds
This support dipped to 72 percent in September around the announcement of partial mobilization and again to 71 percent in December.
When the war had just started in March, support had been at 80 percent.
You will find more infographics at Statista
As Statista’s Katharina Buchholz notes, the Russian state-controlled media environment explains why approval rating for Putin or the Ukraine war can stay so high despite the country now being extremely marginalized in the international community and enduring the hardships of sanctions and war mobilization. Despite the surveys carried out by an independent researcher, many Russians may still feel pressured to give a favorable opinion because of the system they live in. The Levada Center has in a release pointed out that, while surveys only show the behavior people are willing to display publicly, survey-taking behavior has not changed since the invasion. Some observers believe war approval to actually be lower.
As part of the same survey, Russians were asked what feelings the news of the mobilization caused in them. Fear was the most common answer given throughout all age demographics.
The second most common answer varied by age group, however.
Those above the age of 40 were also likely to feel pride for Russia, while those younger named shock as the second most common feeling in relation to the mobilization, followed by anger. – https://www.zerohedge.com/
-https://www.zerohedge.com/
.