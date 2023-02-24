BRING ON THE COWS & THE CONDOS – NORAINI PICKS UP THE GAUNTLET – TO DEFEND WANITA CHIEF POST AGAINST COMEBACK-WANNABE SHAHRIZAT

Wanita Umno leader Noraini Ahmad is willing to defend the position she holds in the party election in March.

Noraini today submitted the nomination form for the position to the election secretariat at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

She will be challenged by former Wanita Umno leader, Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, who is making a comeback.

“In conjunction with this glorious and blessed Friday, I along with the leadership of Wanita (Umno) have finished submitting the nomination form to defend the position as the leader of Wanita Umno.

“My commitment is still the same, and that is to continue the agenda that we have been moving together all this time in empowering Umno and women in particular,” Noraini (above, left) said in a post on Facebook.

On Feb 17, Shahrizat announced her return to the political arena by confirming that she will attempt to reclaim her old position in the next party election.

Shahrizat’s nomination form submitted

She had been Umno’s women’s leader from 2009 to 2018 and she sent her nomination form through her representative Suhana Zam.

Suhana, who was Shahrizat’s media officer in 2018, confirmed that she submitted the form at the World Trade Centre (WTC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Noraini said Wanita Umno plays an important role in returning the people’s support to the party

“After GE15, Wanita Umno needs to play a greater role to ensure that the people’s support and trust can be restored.

“Therefore, I humbly ask for support from all the delegates to continue the efforts that we have done together before,” Noraini said.

MKINI

