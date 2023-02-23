NO FORGIVENESS FOR WAN SAIFUL’S FORMER RESEARCHER – ‘HE HAS DAMAGED MACC’S REPUTATION WITH WILD ALLEGATIONS. PEOPLE BELIEVE IT TO BE TRUE,’ AZAM BAKI ON ARREST OF MAN WHO ACCUSED MACC OF OFFERING RM10 MIL BRIBE TO BERSATU’S EX-INFO CHIEF

The MACC will not forgive the individual who accused the commission of offering an RM10 million bribe to former Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

Speaking to reporters in Putrajaya today, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the individual has damaged agency’s reputation and cannot be let off with a mere apology.

“Although he had apologised on Facebook, he cannot be forgiven. He has damaged MACC’s reputation with wild allegations.

“He has created speculations against the MACC and the damage is already done. People believe it to be true,” he said.

Mohamad Shafiq Abdul Halim, who claims to be Wan Saiful’s former researcher, made the allegation in a TikTok video after the Bersatu leader was charged with corruption on Tuesday. He has since apologised.

According to Azam, Shafiq was summoned to the MACC headquarters yesterday and arrested at 3.30pm.

He was being investigated under Section 48 of the MACC Act 2009 for “obstruction of investigation and search”.

On Tuesday, Wan Saiful claimed trial for soliciting an unspecified bribe to help Nepturis Sdn Bhd secure a road project valued at RM232 million as part of the Jana Wibawa programme.

He also claimed trial to a second charge of receiving RM6.96 million from the same company as an inducement.

If found guilty, Wan Saiful can be jailed for up to 20 years and be fined not less than five times the value of the inducement.

MKINI

.