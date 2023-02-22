ALL 6 STATES, INCLUDING PAS-LED KELANTAN, KEDAH & T’GANU, AGREE TO DISSOLVE THEIR STATE ASSEMBLIES IN JUNE

KUALA LUMPUR: The chief minister and menteri besars of Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Terengganu have all agreed to dissolve their respective state assemblies within the last two weeks of June.

The understanding was reached by the state leaders during an informal meeting here during a roundtable meeting at St Regis Hotel here today.

Selangor menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a Facebook posting, said the decision would now be discussed at the respective party level.

He said the state leaders would then seek the consent of their respective Sultans and Governor to disoolve their state assemblies.

Amirudin also uploaded a picture of the six state leaders in his posting, which included himself, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Kelantan menteri besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Terengganu menteri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar .

On Wednesday, Kelantan PAS hinted that the state will not call for elections before the state assembly’s term ends, saying it was better to wait until it expired on June 26.

Aminuddin, meanwhile, had suggested that its legislative assembly be dissolved on June 1 to pave the way for its 15th state election.

Previously, Perikatan Nasional (PN) top leadership had hinted that the state elections would be held after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

