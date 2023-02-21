DO SOMETHING, TIN KOSONG! – YOU ARE NO LONGER MAHAZALIM OR MAHAFIRAUN BUT THE MADANI GOVT – SO LISTEN TO YOUR DEPUTY MINISTER – ‘LACK OF MERITOCRACY AMONG TOP REASONS WHY MALAYSIANS MIGRATE’ – AND AS SELANGOR SULTAN HAS ADVISED, DO SOMETHING FAST ABOUT THE ALREADY-FAILED & FRIGHTENINGLY-IN-CRISIS HEALTH SECTOR

MOH projected intake 4,000 medical students a year

All medical graduates who registered with MMC, passed PSC screening

immediately appointed to hospital for training without interview

medical grads further subject to application through SPA9 system

1,764 medical grads who passed PSC screening offered placement in 2023

1,954 medical grads granted housemen application reference number by MMC



(OSTB : So many layers of screening – register with MMC, PSC screening, SPA9 system. Ok fine.

But why cant the Ministry streamline the procedure? Buat-lah One Stop Center – the medical grad sends in one application and the Ministry sorts out the MMC, the PSC, the SPA9 etc. (Jangan pula taichi tanggung jawab kepada orang lain – macam Rafizi Ramli – dia kata menurunkan harga kereta bukan tanggungjawab dia pula – tetapi dia menteri jaga ekonomi konon).

In the meantime anak sakit kronik, ayah sakit kritikal di hospital, emak sakit kanser dan banyak masalah kesihatan lagi. And you are dilly-dallying, ding donging about this and that. The sick people are suffering and many are dying – because there is an acute shortage of doctors.

And here is the soalan cepu mas for the Minister. The above news is about the shortage of brand new medical graduates entering service in government hospitals.

What about the specialists? The real life savers at the hospitals are the specialist doctors. There is a worse and extremely acute shortage of medical specialists in every field in the government hospitals. Soalan cepu mas : what is the MOH doing to train and retain medical specialists in our government hospitals?

(Please dont take the shortcut by hiring doctors from Loozebekistan. We can produce our own specialists.)

And here is not at all strange but very sad news:

“The only inference that can be drawn is that Dr .. decided to do so (reject her applications) solely on the basis of the applicant (Dr P’s) race,” the judicial review application read.”

A doctor is suing UM because her application for post-grad specialisation was rejected on the basis of her race !!

I know UM is not under MOH, it is under MOHE but it is still under the Madani gomen and it is still about health care of the rakyat marhaen and about having enough medical specialists at the gomen hospitals. So please do not tai chi.



There are a lot of unworkable, useless and really stupid policies inherited from 62 years of the UMNO/BN being in power. That is the leftover from the Zaman Mahazalim dan Mahafiraun.

Those silly policies could not deliver many things – affordable quality cars to the public, affordable housing, not enough good quality jobs and certainly not enough quality healthcare at government hospitals. They screwed up everything.

As a result people found their lives getting more and more difficult. The peoples’ support for the UMNO/BN began to decrease. It did not happen in one day or in one year. It has taken MORE THAN 18 YEARS for the people to get fed up with the suffering caused by the corrupted, foolish, un-intelligent and racist policies of the UMNO/BN.





So I want to ask the Minister of Health – if you prolong these same Dasar-Dasar Mahazalim dan Mahafiraun which you have inherited from UMNO/BN do you think you will win or loose the support of the voters?

This acute shortage of doctors in the hospitals is part of that problem inherited from the Zaman Mahazalim dan Mahafiraun.

We seriously need young graduate doctors and experienced medical specialists. Every year there are thousands of young Malaysians graduating as doctors from the government universities, from the private universities here and from universities overseas.

As long as their medical degrees are recognised (not only by us but by other more advanced countries as well) then take them in as housemen, let them become medical officers and assist them to further their studies to become specialists – regardless of racial quotas.

The sick people need urgent medical care. Many sick people may not survive if they are not treated well. Look after the sick and the needy first. Play politics later. Please shove the racial quotas aside.

And there is no need to hire doctors from Loozebekistan. We have enough of our own Malaysian doctors here. Just hire them. Dont waste time.



Lastly the Minister said the following about hospital maintenance:

external company appointed by MOH in charge of maintaining public hospitals.

evaluation of services conducted based on indicators stipulated in contract.

continuous monitoring carried out by ministry on services provided by company

If weakness in services provided warning letter, follow-up, issued