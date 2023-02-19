MUHYIDDIN CAUGHT LYING AGAIN? – HE’S A SUSPECT IN CORRUPTION PROBE, SAYS MACC SOURCE – AFTER EX-PM TRIES TO DENY & POINTS THE FINGER AT EX-FINANCE MINISTER ZAFRUL – ‘AS A SUSPECT, MUHYIDDIN SHOULD REFRAIN FROM MAKING SPECULATIVE COMMENTS’ – MACC TO ALSO SUMMON ZAFRUL TO MAKE A STATEMENT ‘IN THE NEAR FUTURE’
Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin was summoned to the MACC to have his statement recorded as a suspect in the Jana Wibawa project probe, according to Berita Harian.
The Malay daily quoted a MACC source who said that Muhyiddin, as a suspect, should refrain from making speculative comments that could interfere with the anti-graft agency’s probe.
Yesterday, Muhyiddin said that he was called up by the MACC to facilitate investigations as a witness, not a suspect, over the Jana Wibawa programme for bumiputera contractors under his administration.
The Bersatu president also maintained his innocence over claims that he had allegedly misappropriated billions in government funds.
“I explained to the MACC that only the Finance Ministry had the power to approve and select the companies, whereas the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was involved to suggest names of the companies. The power to approve was not with the PMO.
“I then asked if I were a suspect and would be charged. I was told I’m not a suspect but merely to give explanations to assist with the investigations,” Muhyiddin said yesterday.
Meanwhile, Berita Harian reported that investigations are also underway against several individuals, including former finance minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.
The MACC source reportedly said that Zafrul, now International Trade and Industry Minister, will also be called to provide a statement in the near future.
Zafrul had since said he will cooperate with the authorities pertaining to the project if summoned.
On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that approvals for the RM5.7 billion worth of rural development projects under the Jana Wibawa programme had been halted temporarily until the procurement and expenditure procedures set by the Treasury are followed.
Zafrul pledges to work with MACC in Jana Wibawa probe
International Trade and Industries Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said he will fully cooperate if called by the MACC over an investigation into Covid-19 aid during the Muhyiddin Yassin administration.
Taking to social media, Zafrul, who was the finance minister then, said he has nothing to hide.
“I will give full cooperation,” he tweeted yesterday.
“The media asked me about Jana Wibawa. There is nothing I need to hide and I am always ready to provide an explanation if asked to do so,” Zafrul (above) said.
This came after Muhyiddin yesterday pointed out that Jana Wibawa was proposed by the then finance minister to help bumiputera contractors during the Covid-19 pandemic.
At a press conference yesterday, the former prime minister said he was called up by the MACC to facilitate investigations as a witness, not a suspect, over the Jana Wibawa programme.
The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson stressed that MACC’s investigating officer did not question him on allegations made by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that Muhyiddin’s administration misappropriated billions of ringgit.
“I explained to the MACC that only the Finance Ministry had the power to approve and select the companies, whereas the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was involved to suggest names of the companies. The power to approve was not with the PMO,” said Muhyiddin.
On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that rural development projects worth RM5.7 billion under Jana Wibawa had been halted temporarily.
This, he said, is only until the procurement and expenditure procedures set by the Treasury are followed.
Zahid said, the Finance Ministry, which Anwar currently heads, wanted to check if the projects were awarded according to governance requirements.
Aside from Muhyiddin, several other senior Bersatu leaders have also been questioned by the MACC.
Earlier this month, Malaysiakini reported that MACC froze two of Bersatu’s bank accounts to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act. The two accounts reportedly contained about RM40 million.
An MACC source claimed the account freeze was over allegations that Bersatu received contributions of about RM300 million from some 10 contractors who gained various projects when the party was running the government.
Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president, denied the charges and said he will write a letter to the MACC requesting the accounts to be unfrozen as it is hampering the party’s operations, such as paying staff wages and office rentals.
