MUHYIDDIN CAUGHT LYING AGAIN? – HE’S A SUSPECT IN CORRUPTION PROBE, SAYS MACC SOURCE – AFTER EX-PM TRIES TO DENY & POINTS THE FINGER AT EX-FINANCE MINISTER ZAFRUL – ‘AS A SUSPECT, MUHYIDDIN SHOULD REFRAIN FROM MAKING SPECULATIVE COMMENTS’ – MACC TO ALSO SUMMON ZAFRUL TO MAKE A STATEMENT ‘IN THE NEAR FUTURE’

Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin was summoned to the MACC to have his statement recorded as a suspect in the Jana Wibawa project probe, according to Berita Harian.

The Malay daily quoted a MACC source who said that Muhyiddin, as a suspect, should refrain from making speculative comments that could interfere with the anti-graft agency’s probe.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin said that he was called up by the MACC to facilitate investigations as a witness, not a suspect, over the Jana Wibawa programme for bumiputera contractors under his administration.

The Bersatu president also maintained his innocence over claims that he had allegedly misappropriated billions in government funds.

“I explained to the MACC that only the Finance Ministry had the power to approve and select the companies, whereas the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was involved to suggest names of the companies. The power to approve was not with the PMO.

“I then asked if I were a suspect and would be charged. I was told I’m not a suspect but merely to give explanations to assist with the investigations,” Muhyiddin said yesterday.

International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz

Meanwhile, Berita Harian reported that investigations are also underway against several individuals, including former finance minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The MACC source reportedly said that Zafrul, now International Trade and Industry Minister, will also be called to provide a statement in the near future.

Zafrul had since said he will cooperate with the authorities pertaining to the project if summoned.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that approvals for the RM5.7 billion worth of rural development projects under the Jana Wibawa programme had been halted temporarily until the procurement and expenditure procedures set by the Treasury are followed.

