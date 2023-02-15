Anwar leaves for Turkey to provide moral support

He will visit the disaster area where Malaysian search teams are on duty and meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

SEPANG: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim left for Turkey tonight to provide moral support to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of the country who were hit early last week by an earthquake that claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The special plane carrying Anwar took off at about 11.15pm from the Bunga Raya Complex at KLIA.

Anwar – who will be visiting Turkey for a day – was accompanied by foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak affairs and special functions) Amrizan Mohd Ali.

Dengan izin Allah, malam ini saya berangkat ke Turkiye bersama Menteri Luar Datuk Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Menteri di Jabatan Perdana Menteri (Sabah, Sarawak dan Tugas-Tugas Khas), Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali dan delegasi Malaysia.#MalaysiaMadani pic.twitter.com/0y4G9tzTvc — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) February 14, 2023

Anwar decided to make the visit at the request of Erdogan, who had contacted him twice over the matter.

The prime minister is expected to arrive in Gaziantep at 7.30am (local time) tomorrow to inspect the disaster site and meet with the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team before leaving for Ankara to hold a meeting with Erdogan.

He is expected to arrive back home at 7am on Thursday (Malaysian time) before attending the Dewan Rakyat session at Parliament as well as a pre-Cabinet meeting with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Malaysia has sent two SMART teams, including two tracking dogs (K9), as well as built a level-three field hospital run by the armed forces.

Malaysia has also channelled humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria amounting to RM20 million, while the foreign affairs disaster fund has so far collected RM25 million in donations.

On Feb 6, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale hit southern Turkey and Syria. As of yesterday, the death toll in Turkey was reported to have reached 31,644, with another 106,428 people injured, while in Syria, 5,329 people have died and 14,500 injured.

About 8,000 people were reported to have been pulled out alive from the debris.

