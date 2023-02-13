SNEAKY AZMIN, TRAITOROUS MUHYIDDIN, HAMZAH, GREEDY HISHAM, HADI AWANG – COME & GET YOUR SLAP FROM AGONG! – KING PINPOINTS ‘SHERATON MOVE’ FOR CAUSING THE 4 YEARS OF POLITICAL CRISIS THAT PLAGUED & ALMOST DESTROYED MALAYSIA

The nearly four-year-long political crisis that has plagued the nation could have been avoided, said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In his final parliamentary address, the king opined that the crisis would not have happened if events leading up to the resignation of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2020 did not transpire.

“If the episodes that led to the resignation of the 7th prime minister (Mahathir) did not occur, the chain of political turmoil that lasted until the 15th general election would also have been avoided,” he said.

More importantly, he said, the nation would have been spared the political turmoil “if the MPs and politicians were willing to put aside their differences and unite solely on the basis of safeguarding the interests of the rakyat and this country”.

The Sheraton Move is presumably the “episodes” the Agong was referring to which took place in February 2020 and led to the collapse of the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

A group of MPs from PAS, PKR, Bersatu, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Umno had met at the Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya, to discuss the formation of a new government.

The day after, amid more political manoeuvring, then prime minister and Bersatu chairperson Mahathir resigned.

Bersatu, led by its president Muhyiddin Yassin, left the Harapan coalition, along with 11 MPs from PKR.

Earlier, Sultan Abdullah recounted various circumstances which led to his involuntary involvement to appoint Bersatu chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin and Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the eighth and ninth prime minister.

‘Step up efforts’

The Agong expressed hope that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would be the last premier under his reign after seeing one resign and having to swear in three more in almost four years.

In his speech, the king also called on the public to “open their hearts” to the results of last November’s 15th general election.

He said that the Anwar-led coalition government was aligned with his desire to form a stable and whole government.

“This government can strengthen its efforts in guaranteeing political stability and generating economic growth,” he added.

The king urged the government to work on issues such as the cost of living, including subsidies for the people, and anti-corruption.

