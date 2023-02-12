HERE IT COMES, SEE HOW DEPRAVED IS POWER-CRAZED ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – NO NEED TO REFORM CIVIL SERVICE, SAYS TIN KOSONG AMID BROUHAHA OVER ‘MALAY DOMINATION’ – WHILE CUEPACS BRAGS THERE WAS ‘NEVER ANY QUOTA ANY QUOTA, INCLUDING THOSE INVOLVING CERTAIN RELIGIONS, RACES, ETHNICITIES OR STATES – ‘ON THE CONTRARY’ IT WAS ALWAYS BASED ON ‘MERITOCRACY & COMPETENCY’, IT SEEMS!

PM: Govt not looking to reform civil service

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is not considering any call for reforms to address the “Malay domination” of the civil service as it views the matter as a non-issue, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We have not opened channels for us to consider (the call) because I do not think it is a problem now,” he told reporters after launching the Housewives Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) and MYFutureJobs 2023 Career Carnival at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) yesterday.

On Friday, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy called on the government to reform the civil service to make it more multiracial and merit-driven.

In a Facebook post, he also urged the Prime Minister to immediately deal with the issue and ensure that the public service reflects the ethnic composition of the country.

According to Anwar, the proposal was only Ramasamy’s personal opinion and did not reflect that of DAP or the government.

“We should not stop people from speaking or giving opinions. He can give his views, but they will have no bearing on DAP or the government’s decision,” he told Bernama.

Ramasamy’s counterparts in Pakatan Harapan criticised him roundly, with Hulu Langat MP Mohd Sany Hamzan saying the former wanted to appear a hero again with “cheap publicity”.

“This kind of action certainly puts Pakatan in a difficult position. Statements such as these are also not in line with the Malaysia Madani concept, and are in fact an act of sabotage,” he said, adding that such words should not have been uttered in the first place.

“Suitable action would be removing him as there are other candidates who are also qualified to be deputy chief minister of Penang,” said Mohd Sany.

Former Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik had similar sentiments.

“(Ramasamy is the) biggest liability to the unity government. The DAP should do something to discipline him before it’s too late,” tweeted the former education minister yesterday. ANN

Cuepacs: Civil service recruitment based on merit, competency

KUALA LUMPUR: The public service has never set race as a determining factor in hiring or promoting civil servants, as claimed by certain quarters.

Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat said the recruitment and appointment of staff in the public service are based on merit and candidates’ competence without involving quotas as stipulated by the Public Services Commission (PSC).

” PSC has never stipulated that the recruitment of civil servants must meet any quota, including those involving certain religions, races, ethnicities or states.

“On the contrary, it depends on the individual’s own wishes, interests and inclinations,” he said in a statement on Sunday (Feb 12).

Recently, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy, in a post on Facebook, urged the government to carry out reforms in the public service sector, as he claimed that it is being dominated by the Malays.

He also urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to immediately address the issue and ensure that the public service reflects the ethnic composition of the country.

In his response, Anwar said the government would not consider the call for reforms to break the Malay domination in the civil service, adding that it did not view the matter as an issue.

Meanwhile, Adnan said the lack of interest in joining the public service among non-bumiputras could be attributed to the perception of low salaries compared to working in the private sector or doing business.

“Previously, many people were not interested in joining the public service due to the low salary factor compared to jobs in other fields. However, most of those who join the public service, especially in the security and defence sectors, do so out of patriotism and love for the country,” he said.

In fact, he said, due to that factor, civil servants remained neutral and non-political in carrying out their duties for the country and the people regardless of their race.

Cuepacs, he said, always welcomed the views and opinions of all quarters to improve the public service to attract other races to join the sector.

“As civil servants, we are holding fast to the concept of neutrality and professionalism and respect the principle of separation of powers in upholding the rule of law and the Federal Constitution,” he said. – Bernama